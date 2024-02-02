Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Poonam Pandey's death news shocks India; last Insta post casts doubt over battle against cervical cancer

    On Friday, Poonam Pandey's manager took to the late actress' social media to share the news that she passed away due to Cervical Cancer.

    Poonam Pandey's death news shocks India; last Insta post casts doubt over battle against cervical cancer
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    India is currently in shock as the death news of actress Poonam Pandey came to notice. On Friday, Poonam Pandey's manager took to the late actress' social media to share the news that she passed away due to Cervical Cancer. So far, there are mixed reactions, while some are offering condolences others think it is a prank. Here are a few reactions that have gone viral. 

    Poonam Pandey was an Indian model and erotic actress who debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Nasha' in 2013. The 32-year0old actress has shocked the country with her death news. 

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
