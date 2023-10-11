Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Permanent Roommates season 3: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh's romantic drama to release on THIS date

    Season 3 of 'Permanent Roommates' will return with its latest season and the first two seasons of the show will also be available on Prime Video.

    Permanent Roommates season 3: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh's romantic drama to release on THIS date
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    And the wait is finally over!! Prime Video's much-awaited new season of Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh's romantic drama 'Permanent Roommates' is set to release on October 18, 2023. Produced by The Viral Fever and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, the show will return with its latest season and the first two seasons of the show will also be available on the platform. 

    The love drama, starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, will bring back the internet's favorite duo in this latest addition to the Prime membership. Sharing the news on Instagram, Prime Video wrote, "Guess who just moved in next door? your favourite couple, tankesh!"

    'Permanent Roommates' is an Indian romantic comedy web series. It was conceived by Arunabh Kumar, the creator of TVF, who also served as the series executive producer.

    'Permanent Roommates Season 3' will be part of Prime Video's celebratory lineup for the Great Indian Festival 2023, which begins on October 8th. There are also several other original series and blockbuster movies available in multiple languages, daily discounts for the first 1000 customers renting titles from the Prime Video store, and 'Diwali Special Offers' for customers with up to 50% off across several Prime Video channels.
     

