Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patralekhaa found Rajkummar Rao 'Creepy' and 'Scary' during their first meeting

    Patralekhaa also opened up about how she fell in love with Rajkummar and his passion is what made her realize that he is the one.

    Patralekhaa found Rajkummar Rao 'Creepy' and 'Scary' during their first meeting RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have an adorable but also fun love story. Their fans are fond of the two and cannot get enough of the couple. They dated for more than ten years after first meeting on a music video shoot before getting married in 2021. The star of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recently revealed her initial thoughts about her husband.

    In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the 34-year-old actress opened up about her first meeting with Rajkummar Rao, she said, "“I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, ‘Could you do this video for me, it’s a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD.’ I said, ‘Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared.’ She was like, ‘Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don’t you get your sister along with you?’ I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see.’”

    She also revealed that she made her sister sit in between her and Rajkummar. She felt weird and thought of him as a 'creepy guy'. She said, "So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’.”

    Patralekhaa also opened up about how she fell in love with Rajkummar and his passion is what made her realize that he is the one. “We were there for three days. He was just a different human being. Someone who loved his art so much, and was so passionate about his work. It was such a rarity, and I just couldn’t stop falling in love with him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this man is all about his work and passion and there is so much integrity and depth to him’. Most of us, back then, when we were doing audition rounds, everybody was doing this either to become richer or to become famous… But he was this guy who was just doing this for the love of his art,” she said. The couple tied the knot in 2021. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 2.32 crore! World's most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week RTM

    Rs 2.32 crore! World’s most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more NTI

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s film faces censor demands amid sikh controversy, Read more

    Siddique anticipatory bail: Actor alleges discrepancies in complainant's claims in rape case dmn

    Siddique anticipatory bail: Actor alleges discrepancies in complainant's claims in rape case

    'Santosh' becomes second Hindi film to make it to Oscar 2025 NTI

    'Santosh' becomes second Hindi film to make it to Oscars 2025

    "All videos deleted": Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels HACKED and renamed Tesla RTM

    "All videos deleted": Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channels HACKED and renamed Tesla

    Recent Stories

    Bengali Actress Mokksha: Making Waves in Malayalam Cinema anr

    Bengali star Mokksha shines in Malayalam cinema

    Keep the flame alive: Smart strategies to extend your gas cylinder's life AJR

    Keep the flame alive: Smart strategies to extend your gas cylinder's life

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: District collector announces public holiday in Alappuzha on September 28 anr

    Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024: District collector announces public holiday in Alappuzha on September 28

    10 beach view hotels near Mumbai's Juhu RKK

    10 beach view hotels near Mumbai's Juhu

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM supporters vkp

    MUDA land scam complainant Krishna alleges Mysore Lokayukta SP kidnapped by CM’s supporters

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon