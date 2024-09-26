Patralekhaa found Rajkummar Rao 'Creepy' and 'Scary' during their first meeting

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have an adorable but also fun love story. Their fans are fond of the two and cannot get enough of the couple. They dated for more than ten years after first meeting on a music video shoot before getting married in 2021. The star of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recently revealed her initial thoughts about her husband.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the 34-year-old actress opened up about her first meeting with Rajkummar Rao, she said, "“I had just seen LSD. His first film. About three days later, one of my school friends called me, she said, ‘Could you do this video for me, it’s a music video, and I am calling this other actor called Rajkummar. He was just in LSD.’ I said, ‘Ruksana, no, I am not coming because I think he is very creepy and I was scared.’ She was like, ‘Nothing will happen, we will send you a car, and why don’t you get your sister along with you?’ I was like, ‘Okay, let’s see.’”

She also revealed that she made her sister sit in between her and Rajkummar. She felt weird and thought of him as a 'creepy guy'. She said, "So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’.”

Patralekhaa also opened up about how she fell in love with Rajkummar and his passion is what made her realize that he is the one. “We were there for three days. He was just a different human being. Someone who loved his art so much, and was so passionate about his work. It was such a rarity, and I just couldn’t stop falling in love with him. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this man is all about his work and passion and there is so much integrity and depth to him’. Most of us, back then, when we were doing audition rounds, everybody was doing this either to become richer or to become famous… But he was this guy who was just doing this for the love of his art,” she said. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

