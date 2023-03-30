Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pathu Thala Review: Before buying tickets for Simbu, aka Silambarasan TR's latest film, read THESE tweets

    After viewing Pathu Thala, famous producer Dhanajayan offered his initial impressions of actor Simbu's performance. With his tweet about the project, expectations for the film have skyrocketed. Pathu Thala was released globally today (March 30, 2023).

    Fans of Silambarasan TR have already begun to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated flick Pathu Thala. STR appears in this film with a never-before-seen look, which has had his admirers waiting for the movie from its first look announcement.

    Pathu Thala, starring Simbu, has received rave praises on Twitter. According to reports, the picture was released in the United States on March 29 and had a positive reception from audiences. The first screening of the film will begin at 8:00 a.m. in Tamilnadu. Check back here for intriguing Pathu Thala Twitter reviews.

    Simbu's most recent film, 'Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu,' became a smash after a lengthy absence. The plot of VTK is around a young man who moves to Bombay from a hamlet and overcomes several obstacles to become a mobster. Gautham Menon directed the film.

    STR reprises his role as a mobster in 'Pathu Thala,' his second film after VTK. Simbu plays the part of AGR in this sand mafia-themed film. Simbu fans have been expressing their excitement for the film on social media since the trailer's release.

    Pathu Thala

     

    About Pathu Thala
    Pathu Thala, a film directed by Obeli N Krishna and starring Simbu, Gautham Karthik, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is set to be released today (March 30, 2023). Celebrities who attended the film's special premiere praised Silambarasan TR's enthusiasm, screen presence, and powerful performance. They also stated that the film is similar to a fire. Gautham Karthik has also received recognition for his exceptional performance. They thanked the whole film crew, saying that the picture will undoubtedly be a box office hit.

    Pathu Thala

    The film's audio launch took place recently in Chennai. Several notable celebrities attended it. Music director AR Rahman wrote the film's music and background score. It is worth noting that the film is a remake of the Kannada blockbuster 'Mufti,' featuring Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar.

