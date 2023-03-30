Chennai: Netizens slam Rohini theatre for stopping tribal family inside hall

Rohini theatre in Chennai came under the scanner as a tribal family wasn't allowed inside the hall. After it got brought to the notice of the management, they were allowed to watch Pathu Thala in another show.

While Naani's much-awaited actioner-entertainer film Dasara and Simbu's Pathu Thala was released today, in the rarest cases, a tribal family was not allowed to watch Pathu Thala in the Rohini theatre. This video went viral on Twitter.

Silambarasan's (also known as Simbu and STR) Pathu Thala and Nani's Dasara graced the screens on March 30. At the renowned Rohini Theatre in Chennai, fans gathered to celebrate Pathu Thala. However, the theatre got called out and faced flak for not allowing a tribal family inside the hall despite their buying tickets for the show.

After receiving a massive backlash, the family was allowed inside the hall later. Reportedly, they belonged to the Narikurava tribe. Now, Rohini Theatre has issued a clarification, but they are getting slammed for their statement. Chennai's Rohini Theatre keeps special early morning shows for films of leading stars. From a DJ counter to erecting cut-outs at the premises, Rohini theatre would look nothing short of a carnival during the FDFS (first-day first show) of films. On March 30, a tribal family bought tickets for the morning show of Pathu Thala. However, the management staff refused to allow them inside. A video shows citizens asking the theatre employee about them not allowing them inside the hall.

After the people raised the issue with the theatre management, the tribal family was allowed inside the hall later. Composer GV Prakash took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the entire issue. His tweet in Tamil, translated into English, reads, "I heard that the sister and brothers were allowed inside the hall later. It is unacceptable that they weren't allowed in the first place. Art belongs to everyone."

Netizens lambasted Rohini Theatre for their behavior and called them out for discriminating against the tribal family. Later, the theatre management issued a clarification. Their statement read, "We have taken note of the situation that has unfolded in our premises today morning before the screening of Pathu Thala Movie. A few individuals with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch the Pathu Thala movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie certified as U/A as per the law. Or ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 26,8 and 10."

They also added, "However, since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem and to desensitize the matter, the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time."

