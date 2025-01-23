Panchayat: Is Amitabh Bachchan replacing Jitendra Kumar as new Sachiv ji? WATCH this video

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's video in which he plays Sachiv became viral. Is the star replacing Jitendra Kumar's role? Here's what we know

First Published Jan 23, 2025, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 1:39 PM IST

Panchayat: The online series has captured the public's hearts and has a large fan base. For many others, the show serves as a daily dose of positivity. We recently witnessed the third season of Panchayat, and everyone is looking forward to season 4. We adored every character in the program, especially Jitendra Kumar's role, Abhishek Tripathi. The Panchayat Sachiv is a major element of the tale, and the actor has garnered several accolades for his performance. But now it appears that Sachiv has changed.

Is Big B the new Sachiv Ji for Panchayat?

Yes, we could witness a new Sachiv in the future season. And the new Sachiv is none other than superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Well, this is not what you're thinking. Amitabh Bachchan has not fully replaced Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv ji in Panchayat's new season.

Big B has joined a campaign to raise awareness about cyber security. In the video, Panchayat's Vikas receives a fraudulent phone call in which he is offered a rich job. Amitabh Bachchan takes the phone from Vikas and warns supporters to be wary of such scam calls that offer jobs but steal all their money.

Previously, The Viral Fever released a few photos of Amitabh Bachchan at the MLA's mansion. They captioned the photographs, "Look who's here in Phulera! A quick meeting, yet a lengthy talk. Stay tuned to learn more."

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) initiated a cyber fraud campaign. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and others. Nag Ashwin directs the film, and we'll soon witness the cast rehearsing for the sequel.

