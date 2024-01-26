Padma Bhushan Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Pyarelal, Vijayakanth among recipients

Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Pyarelal Sharma, and the late Tamil actor Vijayakanth have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Awards for 2024. The list of 17 recipients was recently unveiled.

Mithun Chakraborty, the 73-year-old veteran actor hailing from West Bengal, has had a remarkable and enduring career in Bollywood. His debut in 'Mrigayaa' earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, and he continued to make a mark in the industry with iconic films like 'Disco Dancer,' 'Agneepath,' and 'Pyaar Jhukta Nahin.'

The late Tamil actor Vijayakanth, affectionately known as Captain by his fans, has been posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan. His demise in December 2023 marked the end of a prolific career in both cinema and politics. Notable films in his repertoire include 'Vaidehi Kathirunthal,' 'Amman Kovil Kizhakale,' 'Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran,' 'Chinna Gounder,' and 'Honest Raj,' with his 100th film, 'Captain Prabhakaran,' earning him the title of Captain.

Renowned pop singer Usha Uthup, recognized for her distinctive musical contributions in India, has been celebrated with the Padma Bhushan. With hits like 'Ramba Ho,' 'One Two Cha Cha,' 'Shaan Se,' 'Koi Yahaan Nache Nache,' and 'Hari Om Hari,' the 76-year-old singer has left an indelible mark on the Indian music scene.

Pyarelal Sharma, the surviving half of the iconic Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, has also been honored for his outstanding contributions to the field of entertainment. Collaborating with Laxmikant, Pyarelal composed timeless tracks such as 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai,' 'Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho,' 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho,' 'Jumma Chumma De De,' and 'Ek Haseena Thi,' which continue to resonate with audiences and dominate music playlists.