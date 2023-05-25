OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch

The final week of May 2023 will bring a flood of releases on various OTT platforms, so get ready for an incredible lineup of new Hindi web series and films.

Take a look at the new films and web series that are about to release this weekend:

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, billed as a tense courtroom thriller based on actual events, centres on PC Solanki, a lawyer played by Manoj Bajpayee, who defends a powerful godman accused of assaulting a young girl. In this five-year trial, the movie depicts the lawyer P Poonamchand Solanki's ups and downs as he fights for the girl's justice while maintaining his integrity above all else.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: May 23, 2023

Directed by: Apoorv Singh Karki

Language: Hindi

Alice, Darling: The plot of Alice, Darling centres on her vacation with her two pals, which gives her a chance to break away from her boyfriend. Her friends quickly discern, nevertheless, that Alice and her partner go deeper than first appears to be the case. This psychological thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehti Horn, and Charlie Carrick explores some difficult topics, making it the ideal movie to watch on gloomy days.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Mary Nighy

Language: English

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu: The dark comedy Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu, starring Pushpa star Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, is scheduled for OTT release. The movie, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and was directed by Abhinav, is about a father who tries desperately to save his daughter in a small Telangana village despite the obstacles and resistance he encounters.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Abhinav

Language: Telugu

The Light in Your Eyes: The tremendous influence of time on people's lives is explored in the 12-episode Korean drama The Light in Your Eyes. The film's lead actors are Han Ji-min, Kim Hye-ja, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Son Ho-jun. Kim Hye-ja, the protagonist, discovers a mystical watch that allows her to change time.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Directed by: Ben Winston, Danielle King, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones

Language: Korean

Mother's Day: The suspenseful movie Mother's Day, starring Nina, a former agent with a shadowy past, is scheduled for release on Netflix on May 24, 2023. Nina defies all odds and sets out on a determined quest to save her long-lost son after learning of his existence.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 24, 2023

Directed by: Nick Santora

Language: English

Crackdown Season 2: The second installment of the riveting espionage thriller Crackdown 2 with Saqib Saleem, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, and Shriya Pilgaonkar promises to be an action-packed adventure. The tenacious covert operations team, led by the captivating lead cast, is back in this sequel to take on a new set of obstacles. The courageous agents will stop at nothing to bring down a strong syndicate that poses a threat to the safety of the country. Alliances are put to the test, betrayals abound, and the suspense grows as the plot thickens.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: May 25, 2023

Directed by: Apoorva Lakhia

Language: Hindi



Blood & Gold: A German deserter and a young woman are dragged into a brutal conflict with a bunch of Nazis looking for hidden riches, according to the synopsis.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed by: Peter Thorwarth

Language: German