Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch

    The final week of May 2023 will bring a flood of releases on various OTT platforms, so get ready for an incredible lineup of new Hindi web series and films.

    OTT wrap for weekend: From Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai to Mother's Day, webseries, films you should binge watch ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 25, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Take a look at the new films and web series that are about to release this weekend:

    Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai: Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, billed as a tense courtroom thriller based on actual events, centres on PC Solanki, a lawyer played by Manoj Bajpayee, who defends a powerful godman accused of assaulting a young girl. In this five-year trial, the movie depicts the lawyer P Poonamchand Solanki's ups and downs as he fights for the girl's justice while maintaining his integrity above all else. 
    OTT Platform: Zee5
    Release Date: May 23, 2023
    Directed by: Apoorv Singh Karki
    Language: Hindi

    Alice, Darling: The plot of Alice, Darling centres on her vacation with her two pals, which gives her a chance to break away from her boyfriend. Her friends quickly discern, nevertheless, that Alice and her partner go deeper than first appears to be the case. This psychological thriller starring Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehti Horn, and Charlie Carrick explores some difficult topics, making it the ideal movie to watch on gloomy days. 
    OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
    Release Date: May 26, 2023
    Directed by: Mary Nighy
    Language: English

    Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu: The dark comedy Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu, starring Pushpa star Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, is scheduled for OTT release. The movie, which was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and was directed by Abhinav, is about a father who tries desperately to save his daughter in a small Telangana village despite the obstacles and resistance he encounters.
    OTT Platform: Aha
    Release Date: May 26, 2023
    Directed by: Abhinav
    Language: Telugu

    The Light in Your Eyes: The tremendous influence of time on people's lives is explored in the 12-episode Korean drama The Light in Your Eyes. The film's lead actors are Han Ji-min, Kim Hye-ja, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Son Ho-jun. Kim Hye-ja, the protagonist, discovers a mystical watch that allows her to change time.
    OTT Platform: MX Player 
    Release Date: May 24, 2023
    Directed by: Ben Winston, Danielle King, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones
    Language: Korean

    Mother's Day: The suspenseful movie Mother's Day, starring Nina, a former agent with a shadowy past, is scheduled for release on Netflix on May 24, 2023. Nina defies all odds and sets out on a determined quest to save her long-lost son after learning of his existence.
    OTT Platform: Netflix 
    Release Date: May 24, 2023
    Directed by: Nick Santora
    Language: English 

    Crackdown Season 2: The second installment of the riveting espionage thriller Crackdown 2 with Saqib Saleem, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, and Shriya Pilgaonkar promises to be an action-packed adventure. The tenacious covert operations team, led by the captivating lead cast, is back in this sequel to take on a new set of obstacles. The courageous agents will stop at nothing to bring down a strong syndicate that poses a threat to the safety of the country. Alliances are put to the test, betrayals abound, and the suspense grows as the plot thickens.
    OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
    Release Date: May 25, 2023
    Directed by: Apoorva Lakhia
    Language: Hindi
     

    Blood & Gold: A German deserter and a young woman are dragged into a brutal conflict with a bunch of Nazis looking for hidden riches, according to the synopsis.
    OTT Platform: Netflix
    Release Date: May 26, 2023
    Directed by: Peter Thorwarth
    Language: German

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

    Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report vma

    Bhojpuri filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in UP hotel room: Report

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on Periodic Table; watch video here (ARB)

    “The Kerala Story” star Adah Sharma stuns everyone with a song on “Periodic Table”; watch video here

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star vma

    Nitesh Pandey death: Rupali Ganguly gives insight into her bonding with Anupamaa co-star

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH vma

    Salman Khan wins hearts with his 'sweetest' gesture for fan - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details AJR

    Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries Is it available in India gcw

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries; Is it available in India?

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties anr

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

    ipl 2023 Mumbai Indians Akash Madhwal An engineer who played tennis-ball cricket snt

    MI's Akash Madhwal: An engineer, who played tennis-ball cricket

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon