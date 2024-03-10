Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Oscars 2024: Security ramps up outside Academy Awards as group of protesters likely to stop event

    It is reported that at least one group of protesters would likely try and stop the Academy Awards over the Israel-Hamas war.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    Anticipating demonstrations at the Academy Awards over the Israel-Hamas war, Los Angeles police will enhance their presence on Sunday night to ensure that the celebration is not disturbed. According to the New York Times, at least one group "would like to stop the Academy Awards" (quoting the Los Angeles Police Department). The police obtained intelligence, based partially on social media.

    Security to ramp up outside the Oscar venue

    Commander Randy Goddard said that it will be their goal to ensure that the Academy Awards are a success and that people arrive securely and enter the site. However, he and his team will make every effort to contact the organizations as they arrive and establish the expectation that they, as police, are here to support your First Amendment constitutional rights.

    Hindrance at the Academy Awards 

    It is reported that some groups may attempt to obstruct traffic or use other disruptive tactics, and others may protest closer to the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars are held. The police department stated that they will "build out more resources" to "help facilitate" any protests. They would not allow demonstrators to violate the law or prevent visitors from arriving safely at the Oscars.

     Randy Goddard also said that they are hoping to find some medium ground. "My goal is to get the guests safely inside that venue," the commander stated. According to the police, the Academy-secured Dolby Theater is equipped with barricades, fencing, checkpoints, and around 2,000 private security personnel.

    The situation in Ukraine could also spark protests

    According to the Associated Press, some participants will be thinking about the crisis in Ukraine, particularly the journalist filmmakers behind Mstyslav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol. With the presidential election underway, politics may become an inevitable topic, despite an awards season that has mainly taken place in a vacuum.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
