Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date

    In celebration of one year since the global success of "Kantara," Hombale Films has made an exciting announcement, revealing the release of the full version of "Varaha Roopam."

    One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Kantara is one of the biggest blockbusters that was released on September 30, 2022, by the prestigious production house Hombale Films. Besides Rishabh Shetty's presentation, storytelling, and performance, it also gained acclaim for its enchanting music, particularly the song "Varaha Roopam,," which has touched the hearts and souls of many, taking them on a divine journey. The song has become a sensation, making its mark from festive celebrations to cricket stadiums, where it became a trendsetter. In celebration of one year since the global success of "Kantara," Hombale Films has made an exciting announcement, revealing the release of the full version of "Varah Roopam."

    Taking to their social media, Hombale Films captioned, "From echoing through stadiums to weaving into our festive traditions and becoming the cherished soundtrack of our morning rituals and wake-up call, this song has left an indelible mark on our lives. Let’s come together to relive the magic and rediscover the enchantment as we unveil the highly anticipated ‘Varaha Roopam’ from Kantara on September 30."

    The Kantara movie was not just a big hit at the box office but also went into two categories at the Oscars.

    Meanwhile, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is the hugely anticipated magnum opus coming from the prestigious production company Hombale Films. The film directed by genius storyteller Prashanth Neel is moving at a fast pace in its post-production stage, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the actioner a grand experience for the masses across the nation and the globe.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Mission Raniganj': Director reveals difficulties faced to recreate coal mine replica for Akshay Kumar-starrer RKK

    'Mission Raniganj': Director reveals difficulties faced to recreate coal mine replica for Akshay Kumar-starrer

    The Year of Vikrant Massey: A Balance of Stardom and New Beginnings ADC

    The Year of Vikrant Massey: A Balance of Stardom and New Beginnings

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promise an action-packed thriller RKK

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promises an action-packed thriller

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December ATG

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December

    ExCBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said ADC

    Ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC

    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    Unprecedented outrage over Cauvery water, 1 lakh letters written in blood to be sent to PM Modi

    9 lesser known facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa temple anr

    9 lesser known facts about Sabarimala Ayyappa temple

    Mammootty Kannur Squad on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video or Sony Liv? RBA

    Mammootty's Kannur Squad on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video or Sony Liv?

    'Mission Raniganj': Director reveals difficulties faced to recreate coal mine replica for Akshay Kumar-starrer RKK

    'Mission Raniganj': Director reveals difficulties faced to recreate coal mine replica for Akshay Kumar-starrer

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon