One year of Kantara: Full video of Rishabh Shetty's 'Varaha Roopam' to release on THIS date

In celebration of one year since the global success of "Kantara," Hombale Films has made an exciting announcement, revealing the release of the full version of "Varaha Roopam."

Kantara is one of the biggest blockbusters that was released on September 30, 2022, by the prestigious production house Hombale Films. Besides Rishabh Shetty's presentation, storytelling, and performance, it also gained acclaim for its enchanting music, particularly the song "Varaha Roopam,," which has touched the hearts and souls of many, taking them on a divine journey. The song has become a sensation, making its mark from festive celebrations to cricket stadiums, where it became a trendsetter. In celebration of one year since the global success of "Kantara," Hombale Films has made an exciting announcement, revealing the release of the full version of "Varah Roopam."

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films captioned, "From echoing through stadiums to weaving into our festive traditions and becoming the cherished soundtrack of our morning rituals and wake-up call, this song has left an indelible mark on our lives. Let’s come together to relive the magic and rediscover the enchantment as we unveil the highly anticipated ‘Varaha Roopam’ from Kantara on September 30."

The Kantara movie was not just a big hit at the box office but also went into two categories at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is the hugely anticipated magnum opus coming from the prestigious production company Hombale Films. The film directed by genius storyteller Prashanth Neel is moving at a fast pace in its post-production stage, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the actioner a grand experience for the masses across the nation and the globe.