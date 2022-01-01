New Year 2022: Bollywood songs that you need to add to your playlist

It is important that you enjoy New Year with peppy tracks. We have made a compilation of the songs that you must dance to on New Year. Check out the list here.

New Year is here, and it is important that you dance to loud music. We have curated a list of party songs that you should be grooving to on the day of new year. Here, take a look at the complete list of songs right here.

Nadiyon Paar

It was in March 2021 when Janhvi Kapoor’s epic dance moves from Roohi song Nadiyon Paar created a stir online. She raised the temperature with her attire in the song, which is full of life and shall get you to the dance floor.

Tip Tip

Katrina Kaif recreated Raveena Tandon’s famous Tip Tip song from the movie Mohra (1994) for her latest offering Sooryavanshi. The song shall make every movie lover nostalgic and shall allow this generation to feel the 90s' beats.

Bijlee Bijlee

Hardy Sandhu is creating news online because of his song Bijlee with Palak Tiwari. She is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari. The song has been trending everywhere.

Lover

Diljit Dosanjh’s song is addictive in nature, and you need to listen the same on loop. Do not shy from putting your dancing shoes and earphones on.

Love Ju

This pretty song from Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It allows one to live life freely to the fullest and falll in love with your better half a little more. Add this to your romantic playlist and dance with your partner.

Makhna

The song talks about good vibes, positivity and happiness. This song will make you groove to the fullest. It shall uplift your soul and make you be the life of any party. The song had Jacqueline Fernandez and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The song was helmed by Tanishq Bagchi and Asees Kaur.

Sooraj Dooba Hai

“Matlabi ho ja zara matlabi, Duniya ki sunta hai kyu, Khud ki bhi sunle kabhi..." are the beautiful lyrics of the song which will make your new year very memorable.