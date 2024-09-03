Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netizens urge Vivek Agnihotri to secure censor clearance for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read ahead

    Given these facts, fans and netizens should direct their concerns responsibly and understand that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri does not influence the CBFC's decisions surrounding 'Emergency'.

    Netizens urge Vivek Agnihotri to secure censor clearance for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read ahead RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 7:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' has encountered an unexpected delay in release due to censor certificate clearance concerns from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana is also the film's director and producer, and she plays Indira Gandhi in the starring role. However, the abrupt postponement has prompted an uproar on social media, with netizens misdirecting their rage toward filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who was once an approved person at CBFC.

    According to sources, Agnihotri was a board member of the CBFC for many years. However, it is vital to clarify that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is no longer associated with the CBFC after leaving the board four years ago. He has not held any positions of power within the business for a long time. Despite this, several social media users wrongly concluded that Agnihotri played a role in the 'Emergency' certification process, resulting in unnecessary and improper assaults on him.

    It is also worth noting that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has consistently supported Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. He was among the first to laud the film in a tweet, far before the release date was announced. His passion for the project began over a year ago when he openly praised the film's concept and Ranaut's vision as both director and main actress in Indira Gandhi.

     

     

    Given these facts, fans and netizens should direct their concerns responsibly and understand that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri does not influence the CBFC's decisions surrounding 'Emergency'.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking RTM

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

    Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were originally offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', not Salman Khan! Read ahead RTM

    Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were originally offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', not Salman Khan! Read ahead

    IC814 The Kandahar Hijack row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer snt

    'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer

    Tamannaah Bhatia calls Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat' 'Risky' after Kaavaalaa's success RTM

    Tamannaah Bhatia calls Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat' 'Risky' after Kaavaalaa's success

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: Actress Padmapriya exposes power dynamics in Malayalam film industry anr

    Asianet News EXCLUSIVE: Actress Padmapriya exposes power dynamics in Malayalam film industry

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh floods: Death toll reaches 71 with thousands still homeless, fears of waterborne diseases loom shk

    Bangladesh floods: Death toll reaches 71 with thousands still homeless, fears of waterborne diseases loom

    cricket Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh scr

    Pakistan sets unwanted record after Test series loss against Bangladesh

    Kim Kardashian to Megan Fox: HOT, SEXY celebrities who disclosed about cosmetic procedures including botox see photos gcw

    Kim Kardashian to Megan Fox: HOT celebrities who disclosed about cosmetic procedures including botox | Photos

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking RTM

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

    cricket JP Duminy net worth: Former South Africa cricketer's IPL salary and earnings scr

    JP Duminy net worth: South African cricketer's salary and earnings

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon