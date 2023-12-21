Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama

The Malayalam movie 'Neru' directed by Jeethu Joseph, starring Mohanlal and Priyamani, hit theatres today. Let's have a look at the reviews of the movie.

The first half of the movie promises to be interesting with suspense in the Mohanlal and Siddique court scenes.

The cast of "Neru" includes Mohanlal in the role of Advocate Vijayamohan, a special public prosecutor. Priyamani and Anaswara Rajan play significant roles, with Priyamani portraying Sara, a blind sculptor. The ensemble cast also features actors such as Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Jagadish, Sreedhanya, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Sankar Induchoodan, Aditi Ravi, Nandhu, Haritha G. Nair, Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Harikrishnan, Kalesh Ramanand, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Prashant Nair, Ramadevi, Resmi Anil, Kalabhavan Jinto, and Chef Pillai.

The other crew includes Cinematography by Satheesh Kuruo and editing by V.S Vinayak, Production Design by Boban, Costume by Linta Jeethu and Makeup by Amal Chandran

According to sources, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the digital rights, and Aisanet has paid a significant sum for the film's satellite rights. The highly awaited film, produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and Santhy Anthony under Aashirvad Cinemas, brings together a skilled crew for its creation.

For the fifth time, Mohanlal is teaming with Jeethu Joseph and the actor-director team is also working on another action thriller film 'Ram,' which will be released in 2024.