    Neha Kakkar opens up about her pregnancy rumours, gives Rohanpreet Singh tight hug [WATCH]

    Neha Kakkar has been garnering the limelight ever since rumours related to her pregnancy started floating online. Is the singer pregnant and expecting a child with Rohanpreet Singh now? Here's what we know.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 2:41 PM IST
    Neha Kakkar has been grabbing headlines ever since her pregnancy rumours started doing rounds on social media. It was in December 2020 when  Rohanpreet Singh and she had posted a photo where she seemed to be cradling her baby bump. Later it was revealed that it was a promotional technique for their music clip Khyaal Rakhya Kar. 

    After that, rumours of her being pregnant did roundabouts everywhere. Now Tony Kakkar has started his own Youtube show named Life Of Kakkars. In the clip, we can see Tony celebrating in a tony store a she has become a mama (uncle). Rohanpreet Singh's mom is also calling her son. She is upset that she has got the news late. She tells her son to take extra care of Neha during the phase. We can also see Neha coming out post doing a  pregnancy test and hugging her husband.

    Later we come to know about her pregnancy rumours. Tony says that he is the youngest in the family and is eagerly waiting for a younger member to arrive. Neha says that she is the youngest member. The brother-sister pair reveal how everyone is curious to know about Neha's pregnancy. A flight attendant had asked Neha about the same and the same was also asked to Tony by a waiter.

    Rohanpreet Singh also said that his friends had scolded him for keeping him in darkness. Neha also said that everyone is assuming that she took a break from Indian Idol as she was pregnant. Her sister clarified that she gained weight and is enjoying being at home post her married life. But she said she wanted a break after being a judge since Indian Idol 10. Her sister, Sonu confirmed it saying that Neha has gained weight as she is spending time at home, and enjoying married life.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 2:44 PM IST
