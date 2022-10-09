Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins; baby boys named Uyir and Ulagam

'All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great,' a post by Vignesh read.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on Sunday welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy. Vignesh took to Instagram to share several photos of his twin newborn sons.

While sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote: 'Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.' He also revealed that the twins had been named Uyir and Ulagam.

'All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great,' the caption read.

Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing their kids' feet in the photos.

Vignesh also shared another Instagram post with Nayanthara with their twins, commenting: 'I love you two, and I love you three.'

To note, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. Among others, the wedding was attended by several big names in the film industry, including Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara was last seen opposite Chiranjeevi and Biju Menon in GodFather. She would be seen next in director Atlee's 'Jawan' with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Vignesh is all set to direct Ajith-starrer 'AK62'.