Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins; baby boys named Uyir and Ulagam

    'All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great,' a post by Vignesh read. 

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys; couple share photos of Uyir and Ulagam
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 9, 2022, 8:25 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on Sunday welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy. Vignesh took to Instagram to share several photos of his twin newborn sons.

    While sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote: 'Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys.' He also revealed that the twins had been named Uyir and Ulagam. 

    'All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great,' the caption read. 

    Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing their kids' feet in the photos.

    Vignesh also shared another Instagram post with Nayanthara with their twins, commenting: 'I love you two, and I love you three.' 

    To note, Vignesh and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram. Among others, the wedding was attended by several big names in the film industry, including Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan.

    Nayanthara was last seen opposite Chiranjeevi and Biju Menon in GodFather. She would be seen next in director Atlee's 'Jawan' with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Vignesh is all set to direct Ajith-starrer 'AK62'.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2022, 8:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023 RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh RBA

    Monster Trailer Out: Post Pulimurugan's success, Mohanlal reunion with Vysakh

    Gandhada Gudi Trailer Out Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar last film gets a thumbs up from PM Modi RBA

    Gandhada Gudi Trailer Out: Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film gets a thumbs up from PM Modi

    Kantara After grand success at the box office, Rishab Shetty's film to be released in Hindi on THIS date RBA

    Kantara: After grand success at the box office, Rishab Shetty's film to be released in Hindi on THIS date

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to set for marriage? Family get-together sparked rumours

    Recent Stories

    Hima Das honoured by Assam Rifles-ayh

    Hima Das honoured by Assam Rifles

    Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Gautam resigns amid row over conversion event gcw

    Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Gautam resigns amid row over conversion event

    tennis Astana Open 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 90th ATP Tour title, twitter reactions-ayh

    Astana Open 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 90th ATP Tour title

    Asianet News 'Dialogues' with climate scientist Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan

    Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'Indian Ocean warming faster than any other ocean; believe the forecast'

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023 RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's next film all set to release in Summer 2023

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon