Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed

The film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is once again making news, this time due to a horrifying occurrence that occurred in the massive home. According to rumors, a 55-year-old man was murdered in the same house where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot the film. Ashok Yadav is the name of the victim and he was shot by his son-in-law's father-in-law, Shekhar. According to reports, Ashok was discovered dead at the property.

The incident

According to the Central Noida Deputy Commissioner, an investigation is underway, and as per the police statement, a wedding was held at Randhawa Palace Farmhouse in Greater Noida West, and it was there that Shekhar, a Ghaziabad resident, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The two families were at odds since Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter were going through a divorce.

Why was Randhawa Palace in the news?

This location made headlines after Karan Johar took over the place to shoot for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the film, Randhawa Palace was owned by Ranveer Singh's family, and the house captivated millions of hearts because it cost a fortune to stay within. But, now that this awful and horrific tragedy has occurred, the home will be remembered with a foul flavor.