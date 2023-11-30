Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed

    A wedding was held at Randhawa Palace Farmhouse in Greater Noida West where a man was shot dead. 

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    The film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is once again making news, this time due to a horrifying occurrence that occurred in the massive home. According to rumors, a 55-year-old man was murdered in the same house where Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot the film. Ashok Yadav is the name of the victim and he was shot by his son-in-law's father-in-law, Shekhar. According to reports, Ashok was discovered dead at the property.

    The incident

    According to the Central Noida Deputy Commissioner, an investigation is underway, and as per the police statement, a wedding was held at Randhawa Palace Farmhouse in Greater Noida West, and it was there that Shekhar, a Ghaziabad resident, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The two families were at odds since Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter were going through a divorce. 

    Why was Randhawa Palace in the news?

    This location made headlines after Karan Johar took over the place to shoot for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the film, Randhawa Palace was owned by Ranveer Singh's family, and the house captivated millions of hearts because it cost a fortune to stay within. But, now that this awful and horrific tragedy has occurred, the home will be remembered with a foul flavor. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning RBA

    Telangana Election 2023: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more spotted at voting booth in early morning

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai asked to leave the house for THIS reason, details here

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions SHG

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram wedding photos and videos: Couple got married in Meitei traditions

    IFFI 2023: 'Panchayat' season 2 wins the best web series OTT award among 32 entries SHG

    IFFI 2023: 'Panchayat' season 2 wins the best web series OTT award among 32 entries

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-498 November 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-498 November 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures AJR

    'Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures

    Column Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: A damp squib

    Viewpoint: Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 is a damp squib

    Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: Who was Kanakadasa? Why and where do we celebrate it? Read details RBA

    Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: Who was Kanakadasa? Why and where do we celebrate it? Read details

    Go f**k yourself: Elon Musk tells advertisers, apologizes for earlier antisemitic tweet AJR

    'Go f**k yourself': Elon Musk tells advertisers, apologizes for earlier antisemitic tweet (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon