'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' actor Khuman Nongyai: Having an oriental face made it tough to get work

Khuman Nongyai has made his debut with Meenakshi Sundareshwar. During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about the challenges he faced while getting the role.

Khuman Nongyai has made his debut with the Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar. He had played the character of Diganta. He is one of the few stars who is from northeast India. Many stars get stereotyped for the roles they play in movies but it looks like the actor has broken stereotypes and has made a mark on his own.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about how northeast people are stereotyped because of their looks. He also spoke about the challenges that he had faced while getting the role.

"Yes, I feel northeast people are stereotyped for their looks. Having an oriental face made it tough to get work initially. Hardly you see any actors with northeastern looks in the industry. So it was initially tough, but lately, the way of storytelling has been changed; people have been experimenting with new scripts, so now I think the scenario is changing", he said.

The journey of the actor has been full of ups and downs. He was born in Assam but mainly stayed in Numaligarh as his dad worked there. He had done his B.Tech from L.P.U Punjab and worked in Delhi,Gurugram (Gurgaon) for a few years. As corporate life did not fascinate him, he left his job and self introspected himself for a few months so as to understand what he really wanted in life.

Further he said that the world of acting has allowed him to explore all the skills and talents that he has and showcase the experience that he has gone through. Talking about the shooting experience with Abhimanyu Dassani in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, he said that he found the actor to be very humble and supportive. On the professional front, the actor has shot for a few projects that will be announced soon. He is also looking out for challenging and varied roles.