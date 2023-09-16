Mark Antony OTT Realease Date: When and where to watch Vishal starrer movie

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The action thriller film 'Mark Antony,' starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, hit theatres on Friday (Sep 15).  It's expected to be available on OTT platforms after five weeks of its theatrical release.

    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    The action thriller film 'Mark Antony,' starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, hit theatres on Friday (Sep 15). People are excited about Vishal's comeback to the screen, and SJ Suryah's role as the villain is earning praise on social media. According to booking websites, the film is receiving a positive response.

    The highly anticipated Tamil movie 'Mark Antony' has already sold its digital rights to Zee5 for a substantial amount, around 30–40 crores INR. It's expected to be available on OTT platforms after five weeks of its theatrical release.

    The movie's story is a unique blend of different genres. It starts as a time-travel, sci-fi, and fantasy film, then transitions into a gangster drama, and later becomes a revenge thriller.

    The film is so intense that you might feel tired by the time it ends. It doesn't always follow realism or logic, making it a challenging plot to grasp. You might even feel relieved when it's over.

    Unfortunately, Mark Antony has been released online just hours after its theatrical premiere. According to recent sources, Mark Antony has been leaked online and made available for pirate sites and Telegram groups. The entire movie Mark Antony in HD has been leaked on numerous torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated copies of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, and HD online) are accessible for the audience to watch.

    Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, K Selvaraghavan, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Abhinaya, Nizhalgal Ravi, YG Mahendran, and Vishnupriya Gandhi appear in the comedy-action drama. Adhik Ravichandran wrote and directed the film, which SJ Arjun and Savari Muthu co-wrote. GV Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack. Abinandhan Ramanujam turned up the volume on the camera. The editor was Vijay Velukutty. Vinod Kumar produced the film using his Mini Studio label.

