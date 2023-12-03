Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mammootty's iconic movie Big B to re-release in 4k version

    The Malayalam movie Big B is all set to re-release in theatres in a 4k version. The film will be re-released in HR OTT as well.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    Malayalam megastar Mammootty has portrayed numerous roles in his acting career, however, one of the most popular and enduring characters is Bilal from the movie Big B, directed by Amal Neerad in 2007. Even after all these years, Bilal continues to be celebrated by fans. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have announced exciting news for Mammootty fans.

    The Malayalam movie Big B is all set to re-release in theatres in a 4k version. Mammootty's PRO Robert Kuriakose has informed this through his social media. The movie will re-released in 2024. After that, the film will be re-released in HR OTT as well.

    The re-release of Big B in theaters is being hailed as a significant treat for those who missed out on experiencing it on the big screen initially. Fans are speculating whether this re-release is a strategic move in preparation for the second part of the film.

    Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the movie "Kaathal: The Core" directed by Jeo Baby. The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years. 


     

