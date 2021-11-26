  • Facebook
    Madonna slams Instagram for taking down her photos showing nipple [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Singer Madonna took to her social media handle to slam Instagram after they took down her nipple showing photos. 
     

    Madonna slams Instagram for taking down her photos showing nipple
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 8:04 PM IST
    Singer Madonna slammed Instagram after they took down her nude photos that showed her nipple. She reposted the photo with a heart emoji and hid her nipple. The singer called out Instagram for its stand on censoring female sexuality post they took down her photos.

    She had written a lengthy note on Instagram where she had said that she was reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification. She said that the reason the app gave to her management, who does not handle her account was that a small portion of her nipple was exposed. The pop singer said that she is astonished that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple. She said that how can nipple be a part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

    The singer said that the nipple nourishes the baby and why not a man's nipple not be experienced as erotic.  She also said that a woman's ass is never censored anywhere. Madonna also said that she has managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. 

    Reacting to the photo, fans called it vulgar. In one of the photos, she was seen lying on the bed and looking at the camera in a seducing angle. In another picture the singer was seen wearing a strappy bra and posing while lying under the sheet, freeing her nipple for the camera, that she covered with a heart emoji.

    To talk about the singer, a few months back, she had tested COVID-19 positive. She had shared the news during the 14th edition of her Quarantine Diary on Instagram TV. She said that she had taken a test the other day and had found out that she had the antibodies. She also said that she had gone for a  long drive in the car, as she was going to breathe in the COVID-19 air.   

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 8:06 PM IST
