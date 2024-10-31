Lucky Bhaskar REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri's film worth your time? Read reactions

Lucky Bhaskar Twitter Review: Lucky Bhaskar was released a day early at nearly 150 theatres in the two Telugu states. The film's developers sought to boost excitement, and the premiere show discussion is aiding opening day sales.

Young director Venky Atluri worked with Dulquer Salmaan after 'Sir/Vaathi' with Dhanush. Meenakshi Chaudhary stars in the latest period crime thriller, Lucky Bhaskar. The budget-friendly Trivikram film will be released internationally on October 31 in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Lucky Bhaskar debuted a day early at nearly 150 venues in Telugu states. The film's developers sought to boost excitement, and the premiere show discussion is aiding opening day sales.

Lucky Bhaskar: Plot

Dulquer Salmaan plays bank cashier Bhaskar, whose life is narrated. He pursues a luxury life and seizes every opportunity to get there. Film focusses on how his personal life changes after joining the money laundering gang. Twitter Review: Lucky Bhaskar X

After seeing Lucky Bhaskar's special debuts, Dulquer's followers critiqued the Venky Atluri film on social media. These intriguing tweets about the film offer you a taste of DQ's newest.

#LuckyBaskhar is a winner through and through. Very well written and executed drama which works on every level. Terrific performances by all the actors and superb score by @gvprakash. @dulQuer lives in the role of Baskhar. What a gifted actor !! pic.twitter.com/ekjgxWbTi3 — .... (@ynakg2) October 28, 2024

Lucky Bhaskar: Cast

Dulquer Salmaan plays Bhaskar Kumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Sumathi, Bhaskar's wife, Ramki plays Anthony, Maanasa Choudhary, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Rithvik as his kid, Sachin Khedekar, and P. Sai Kumar play crucial parts.

Just watched #LuckyBaskhar🔥🔥🔥

What a sensational film! One of the best on banking and conmen in Indian cinema. @dulQuer is THE man, stealing the show with a superlative performance! @Meenakshiioffl was amazing, and @gvprakash’s music feels international. Hats off to Venky… pic.twitter.com/NbJB38tkGt — pavan sadineni (@pavansadineni) October 30, 2024

This is really amazing! Lucky Bhaskar has done a great job by making his entire film interesting and getting a lot of praise - it looks like this film is going to be the blockbuster of this year!



Happy Diwali to everyone 🎇🪔#LuckyBaskhar #DulquerSalmaan pic.twitter.com/MIK6IvoTwS — Simhadri Saripalli (@sjsimmu) October 31, 2024

Just watched Lucky Bhaskar,and it's hands-down one of the most exciting films I've seen this year!Exceptional story, stellar direction,electrifying BGM, and performances that hit hard.This is in the same league as Scam 1992,a brilliant,edge of the seat experience!#LuckyBaskhar pic.twitter.com/KESwvoADVJ — Raj (@Rajcapricornms) October 30, 2024

bye - Umesh #LuckyBaskhar#LuckyBaskhar pic.twitter.com/BHbRyNZDVc — ʝ.ρ ɠαµƭαɱ (छात्र संघ) (@jpgautam12696) October 31, 2024

Good luck Bhaskar: Crew

G.V. Prakash Kumar scored Lucky Bhaskar, produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and directed by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. Nimish Ravi shot and Naveen Nooli edited.

