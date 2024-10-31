Lucky Bhaskar REVIEW: Is Dulquer Salmaan, Venky Atluri's film worth your time? Read reactions

Lucky Bhaskar Twitter Review: Lucky Bhaskar was released a day early at nearly 150 theatres in the two Telugu states. The film's developers sought to boost excitement, and the premiere show discussion is aiding opening day sales. 
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Young director Venky Atluri worked with Dulquer Salmaan after 'Sir/Vaathi' with Dhanush. Meenakshi Chaudhary stars in the latest period crime thriller, Lucky Bhaskar. The budget-friendly Trivikram film will be released internationally on October 31 in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Lucky Bhaskar debuted a day early at nearly 150 venues in Telugu states. The film's developers sought to boost excitement, and the premiere show discussion is aiding opening day sales.

Lucky Bhaskar: Plot

Dulquer Salmaan plays bank cashier Bhaskar, whose life is narrated. He pursues a luxury life and seizes every opportunity to get there. Film focusses on how his personal life changes after joining the money laundering gang. Twitter Review: Lucky Bhaskar X

 

After seeing Lucky Bhaskar's special debuts, Dulquer's followers critiqued the Venky Atluri film on social media. These intriguing tweets about the film offer you a taste of DQ's newest.

Lucky Bhaskar: Cast

Dulquer Salmaan plays Bhaskar Kumar, Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Sumathi, Bhaskar's wife, Ramki plays Anthony, Maanasa Choudhary, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Rithvik as his kid, Sachin Khedekar, and P. Sai Kumar play crucial parts.

Good luck Bhaskar: Crew

G.V. Prakash Kumar scored Lucky Bhaskar, produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and directed by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. Nimish Ravi shot and Naveen Nooli edited.

For more reliable and latest news
