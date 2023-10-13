Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo REVIEW out: Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller is ‘intensely raw and violent’; read in details

     Leo's distributor in the UK has said that the Tamil star Vijay starrer is not for the faint-hearted. The film is full of 'violent' with 'detailed gory scenes'.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is one of the year's most anticipated films. While fans wait in anticipation, Ahimsa Entertainment, the film's UK distributor, has confirmed that Leo is "intensely raw and violent." Ahimsa Entertainment recently disclosed on their X account that a 15+ version of Leo will be launched in the UK with 'unnoticeable tweaks'. It also noted that the film features some violent or 'gory sequences' and that it is not for the 'faint-hearted'.

    Thalapathy Vijay's Leo Review
    “LEO is intense. It's not for the faint-hearted with strong violence and detailed gory scenes that ended up being more graphic than even we anticipated. Although we targeted a 15+ rating for LEO, the BBFC gave it an 18+, meaning only those aged 18 and up can see it in cinemas. This unfortunately excludes younger students between the ages of 15-17,” the distributor’s post read.

    “After discussions with the BBFC, we found a path to a ’15’ rated version of LEO with very minimal unnoticeable refining (softening ultra close-up shots of just a few violent and gory aftermaths). Working closely with the producers, we ensured these updates were done with precision, with zero effects to the film’s core, flow, standout moments, and Thalapathy’s much-loved mass appeal,” the post added.

    About Leo
    Leo is an action thriller starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. Sanjay Dutt, a Bollywood actor, also appears in the film. Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy, and Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the script. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's music, and Manoj Paramahamsa and Philomin Raj handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

    Leo will be released in Indian cinemas on October 19.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
