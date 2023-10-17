Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo: Madras High Court refuses to grant permission for special morning show

    The court asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider allowing the film to screen at 7 a.m.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    The movie 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

    Meanwhile, the producer, SS Lalith Kumar, approached the Madras court, demanding the film be allowed to be screened at 4 a.m. in Tamil Nadu.

    He filed a petition by stating, "I submit that, adhering to the regulation, I have submitted a representation letter dated September 15, 2023, to the Principal Secretary to Government, the Hon’ble Minister, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister, requesting permission to screen six shows on the opening day and five shows from October 20th to October 24th, 2023. On the opening day, i.e., October 19, 2023, the first show has been planned to be screened at 4 a.m. to cater for the insatiable desire of the hard-core fans, and from 7 a.m. onwards, October 20, 2023."

    However, the court rejected the demand by stating that the film cannot be allowed to screen at 4 a.m. The court asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider allowing the film to screen at 7 a.m.

    At the same time, producer Lalit Kumar and the office bearers of the Theatre Owners Association will hold a meeting with the Tamil Nadu government this evening. Based on this, the government will reply to the court by tomorrow.

    Therefore, it is expected that Vijay's film will get a good welcome on the Kerala border. Fans from Tamil Nadu are expected to come to Palakkad, Idukki, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram to watch the film.

    The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube.


     

