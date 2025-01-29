Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews, box-office failure

Joker: Folie à Deux has a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and both critics and moviegoers have rejected it. In a candid chat with Elle, the actress shared her view on the film's harsh reaction.

Lady Gaga has spoken about dealing with creative failure, months after Joker: Folie à Deux debuted to terrible reviews and a poor box office result. In a candid chat with Elle, the pop queen and actress discussed the film's critical response.

“People just sometimes don’t like some things," Gaga said. “It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended."

The actress further spoke about the risks of letting the fear of disappointment creep in. “When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem," Gaga noted.





Todd Phillips directed the musical sequel, which saw Joaquin Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning portrayal as the notorious DC villain. Despite great hopes following the first 2019 film, which made $1.1 billion internationally and became the highest-grossing R-rated picture of its time, Folie à Deux failed to connect with moviegoers. The sequel got a D Cinemascore, grossing just $37.6 million in the United States, compared to the previous film's record-breaking $96.2 million premiere. It grossed $206.4 million worldwide, just above its $190 million production budget.

Both critics and moviegoers hated the picture, which presently has a 31% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It also garnered a Razzie nomination for "worst movie of the year," while Gaga was nominated for "worst actress."

The film is set in Arkham Asylum and follows Arthur Fleck as he awaits trial for his deeds as the Joker. As he struggles with his dual identities, Arthur discovers love and his inner musician. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz joined Phoenix and Gaga in the cast, with Beetz reprising her role from the first film.

Phillips co-wrote the script with Scott Silver and produced alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Gaga worked as a music consultant for the film.

