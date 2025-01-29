Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews, box-office failure

Joker: Folie à Deux has a 31% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and both critics and moviegoers have rejected it. In a candid chat with Elle, the actress shared her view on the film's harsh reaction.
 

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker 2 negative reviews, box-office failure RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Lady Gaga has spoken about dealing with creative failure, months after Joker: Folie à Deux debuted to terrible reviews and a poor box office result. In a candid chat with Elle, the pop queen and actress discussed the film's critical response.

“People just sometimes don’t like some things," Gaga said. “It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended."

The actress further spoke about the risks of letting the fear of disappointment creep in. “When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem," Gaga noted.

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker 2 negative reviews, box-office failure RBA

Todd Phillips directed the musical sequel, which saw Joaquin Phoenix reprise his Oscar-winning portrayal as the notorious DC villain. Despite great hopes following the first 2019 film, which made $1.1 billion internationally and became the highest-grossing R-rated picture of its time, Folie à Deux failed to connect with moviegoers. The sequel got a D Cinemascore, grossing just $37.6 million in the United States, compared to the previous film's record-breaking $96.2 million premiere. It grossed $206.4 million worldwide, just above its $190 million production budget.

Both critics and moviegoers hated the picture, which presently has a 31% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It also garnered a Razzie nomination for "worst movie of the year," while Gaga was nominated for "worst actress."

Lady Gaga FINALLY talks about Joker 2 negative reviews, box-office failure RBA

The film is set in Arkham Asylum and follows Arthur Fleck as he awaits trial for his deeds as the Joker. As he struggles with his dual identities, Arthur discovers love and his inner musician. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz joined Phoenix and Gaga in the cast, with Beetz reprising her role from the first film.

Phillips co-wrote the script with Scott Silver and produced alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Gaga worked as a music consultant for the film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman ATG

'Pinching somebody's...', Siddharth OPENS up on rejecting scripts where he had to SLAP a woman

WATCH Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Hema Malini enjoys holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh; video goes viral

Why WWE Monday Night RAW has taken the coveted No.1 spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 list snt

Why WWE Monday Night RAW has taken the coveted No.1 spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 list

Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant RBA

Who is Dodi Khan? Pakistani actor who is getting married to Rakhi Sawant (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind RBA

Why women's Jeans/Demin pockets are too small? Know TRUTH behind

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

Thandel trailer: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s patriotic love story packs emotion, drama

DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report AJR

'DeepSeek is no game-changer, $5M build cost in doubt': Bernstein Report

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together NTI

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Winner Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Farah Khan, and more enjoy a fun-filled night together

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience' shk

Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience'

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon