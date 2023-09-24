Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know when and where you can watch Vijay, Samantha's film

    To the joy of fans, the platform and date on which Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi will be available for viewing on OTT have been made official.
     

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    Kushi, a love film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released in theatres earlier this month. Fans of the film's main characters were ecstatic with how Shiva Nirvana's directorial debut came out. Kushi, which was released on September 1st, was a unique love picture in a sea of action or thriller Telugu films. Kushi was a nice change for the crowd. 

    It has already been confirmed that the film will make its OTT premiere soon. To the surprise of fans, the platform and date on which Kushi will begin streaming have been made public. 

    Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have confirmed Kushi's OTT release date.

    Where can I see Kushi?
    For the uninformed, Kushi will be available on Netflix in many languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. 'Andhariki kushi icche subhavaartha. #Kushi will be available on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on October 1st. #KushiOnNetflix' As a result, it is clear that Kushi will make its OTT debut very soon. 

    When to watch Kushi
    The film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be available on Netflix on October 1, precisely one month after its theatrical debut. Fans are beyond excited for the film's OTT release, which has a great ensemble. 

    About Kushi
    Vijay Deverakonda addressed out about the attraction of Kushi and why it will connect with the mass audience during the film's trailer premiere before its release. "Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as fans; we celebrate them," the Dear Comrade actor remarked. But you already know you're neither Pushpa or Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you'll realise you're Viplab. Aradhya is the name of your wife or girlfriend. You're aware that your tale is being told. As a result, the connection is at a different level. That, I believe, is why people throughout the country will watch it."

    The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Jayaram, Ali, Rohini, and Murali Sharma. 

