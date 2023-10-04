Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Chaaver' to hit theatres tomorrow; First lyrical video out

    Kunchacko Boban's 'Chaaver' will hit the theatres on October 5. The film is directed by Tinu Pappachan and produced by Arun Narayanan and Venu Kunnappilly.  The film also has Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles. 

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    Actor Kunchacko Boban has always been a promising actor in the Malayalam film industry over the last two decades. The 'Aniyathipravu' actor is gearing up for the release of 'Chaaver', directed by Tinu Pappachan on October 5 (Thursday). He was last seen in Jude Anthany's directorial '2018: Everyone is a Hero' which was chosen as India's official entry for the 2024 Oscars. 

    The makers of the movie reportedly claim that Kunchako Boban has a striking performance in the movie for which the fans are patiently waiting. Tinu Pappachan has directed only two movies but they were hits of the times. ‘Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil’ (2018) and ‘Ajagajantharam’ (2021) did not fail to capture the attention of viewers. It is also to be noted that this is the first project together of Tinu Pappachan and Kunchako Boban. 

    Meanwhile, the makers of Chaaver dropped the first lyrical video on Wednesday (Oct 4) 'Polika Polika'. The song has come out with lively visuals of 'Chaaver', which tells the story of those who risk their lives to do anything. The lyrics were penned by Hareesh Mohanan and composed by Justin Varghese. The song is sung by Govind Vasantha, Baby Jean and Santhosh Varma.

    According to the makers, Chaaver is set in a backdrop of fierce political rivalries which culminate in violent confrontations and the declaration of a political statement. The film also has Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles.

    Chaaver is produced by Arun Narayanan and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Arun Narayanan Productions and Kavya Films. SonyLIV acquired the digital rights of the film.

