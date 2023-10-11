Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee' to remake, upset fans react

In the era of remix songs, Bollywood is set to have another. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Sony Music India has announced the release of a remix of the classic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee'. This was Karan Johar's debut directorial film and is set to complete 25 years since its making on October 16, 2023.

On Tuesday night, the music label Song Music took to Instagram and uploaded a poster of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and also mentioned that there will be a remix of the film's iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee', which will be released soon. Karan also announced the news on his Instagram Stories, referring to the song as a 'Version 2.0.'

B Praak and Jaani will sing the remix version. Praak also shared this news on his Instagram and wrote, "They say if you dream with all your heart, the dream begins to manifest and they do come true." I am overjoyed to inform that I will be singing for the one and only @iamsrk, sir. And I hope you enjoy our efforts, @kajol #ranimukherjee. My only wish is to sing and replicate this lovely song in our own unique style."

The post

Netizens react

As soon as the news was out, fans were not very happy with it. They took to the comment section to share their disappointment and wrote, ""No, don't destroy it, please do something new based on your own wisdom and idea," "No, please don't ruin it," another said. "We did not need this!!" According to a third user, "no one wants this." "Me after reading this: Dil roya ki akh bhar aayee..." remarked a fourth user. "Kisise ab kya kehenaa?"

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Manpreet Akhtar sang the original version of 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee'. The song is still one of the most popular love songs. The film was released on October 16, 1998.