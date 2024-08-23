Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: 10 crime-based web series which highlighted sexual violence

    Here are ten notable Indian web series that address rape and sexual violence themes.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    Indian web series have increasingly tackled complex and sensitive issues, including sexual violence and rape. Here are ten notable Indian web series that address these themes.

    Delhi Crime (2019)
    Based on the true events of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, this Netflix series follows the investigation by the Delhi Police and the emotional and legal challenges faced by the victims.

    She (2020)
    This Netflix series features a female police officer who goes undercover to bust a drug cartel, encountering sexual violence and exploitation in the process.
     
    Four More Shots Please! (2019)
    This Amazon Prime series includes a storyline where one of the main characters, who is a lawyer, deals with the trauma of sexual assault and its aftermath.

    Madhuri Talkies (2019)
    A Hindi-language series that includes themes of sexual violence as it explores the dark side of the film industry and the personal traumas of its characters.

    Azaadi Ke Liye – The Forgotten Army (2020)
    While primarily focused on the struggle for independence, this series touches on issues of sexual violence during the turbulent times of wartime India.

    The Family Man (2019)
    This Amazon Prime series, though not exclusively about sexual violence, includes a subplot addressing the issue of rape and its impact on the survivors.

    Class of 83 (2020)
    Though the primary focus is on police corruption and reform, this series, based on the novel by Hussain Zaidi, includes elements related to sexual violence and its investigation.

    Kashmir Files (2022)
    This series deals with the impact of conflict on Kashmir and includes depictions of sexual violence as part of its broader narrative about the region's turmoil.

    Rape: The Silent Story (2020)
    This series is a gritty exploration of sexual violence and the systemic failures that allow such crimes to persist in society.

    Taj Mahal (2021)
    This series includes elements of sexual violence and focuses on the consequences and recovery for the survivors of such crimes.

    These series tackle the issue of rape and sexual violence in different contexts, contributing to important discussions about justice, trauma, and societal attitudes toward such crimes.

