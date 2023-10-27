Koffee with Karan 8: Ranveer Singh's first meeting with Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone raises eyebrows

Ranveer Singh's revelations on "Koffee With Karan" about his first meeting with Deepika Padukone and his proposal, along with a viral video of a similar encounter with Anushka Sharma, have stirred media interest in the couple's personal and professional lives

Ranveer Singh has been making waves in the media ever since his appearance on the initial episode of "Koffee With Karan" alongside his wife, the renowned actress Deepika Padukone. The couple candidly discussed their marriage, personal struggles, and professional journeys during their conversation with the show's host, Karan Johar. During the interaction, Ranveer also shared an anecdote about how he first crossed paths with Deepika at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence in Versova.

Ranveer vividly recounted the moment when Deepika made her entrance, describing her as "angelic" during a script reading session for their film "Ram-Leela." He recounted sitting at the table, with the room's heavy doors opening to a gust of sea breeze. Deepika, he said, appeared like a vision of simplicity in her white chikankari attire.

Amid all the attention on this revelation, an old video of Ranveer from a previous episode of "Koffee With Karan" has recently gone viral. In this video, Ranveer shares a similar narrative about his first encounter with Anushka Sharma at Yash Raj Films' office, prompting some fans to note the resemblance between the two stories.

In addition to these revelations, Ranveer Singh also disclosed that he proposed to Deepika Padukone shortly after the success of "Ram-Leela." He mentioned that within just six months of dating, he was certain that Deepika was the one for him.