    King of Kotha, Agent movie to be released on the same day on OTT

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammooty movies are likely to release on OTT on the same day. Dulquer Salmaan starrer King of Kotha and Mammootty's Telugu film Agent are all set to start streaming on the same day. The OTT release date of Agent was announced a few days ago. The film will be released on September 29 through Sony Live. Dulquer's Onam theatrical release, King of Kotha, has also been announced for OTT release. The film will begin digital streaming on September 29 via Disney Plus Hotstar.

    It is interesting that the films of father and son reach the audience on the same day. Both films hit theatres with high expectations and pre-release hype, however failed to gain audience appreciation.

    Dulquer's King of Kotha was directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The screenplay for this movie was written by Abhilash N. Chandran. Cinematography was done by Nimish Ravi. The music was composed by Jakes Bijoy and Shaan Rahman.

    In addition to Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Aishwarya Lakshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran. "King of Kotha" offers a comprehensive cinematic experience, with Nimish Ravi behind the camera and Shaan Rahman composing the score.

    The film King of Kotha is about a criminal named Kannan who lords over the crime-ridden town of Kotha. Following his humiliation at the hands of Kannan and his men, policeman Shahul Haasan arranges the return of a former criminal named Kotha Rajendran, aka "Raju" (Dulquer Salmaan), resulting in a dramatic turn of events.

     Mammootty plays another very important character in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent. Agent is directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Surender Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi previously appeared in Kick and Race Gurram. At the box office, the film competed with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. 

    The film was produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara, and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the banner of AK Entertainment in collaboration with Surender 2 Cinema.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
