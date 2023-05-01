Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KBC 15: Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show? Know how to register? All information HERE

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Registration for KBC 15 is now open. Amitabh Bachchan announced the first question on April 29, 2023. Let us help you with 1st question and its answer...
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 1, 2023, 8:07 AM IST

    Registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 are now open. Amitabh Bachchan, the show's well-known host, posed the first registration question on April 29, 2023. To register for the show, KBC contestants must answer the question. The selection will be done using the SonyLiv app, and the full procedure will be done online.

    Know the 1st question of KBC 15 registration?
    The Sony TV ad shows Amitabh answering the first question to the fans, bringing them one step closer to a seat with him on the show. The first question that potential KBC contestants had to answer to register for the competition was:

    Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade in 2023. Is the President of which country?
    The options are Saudi Arabia, Iran, Morocco and Egypt.
    The correct answer is Egypt.

    How can you register? 

    To register for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, contestants must properly answer these questions through SMS via the SonyLiv app. The SonyLiv app may be downloaded via SonyLiv's official website. The software is also available on Google Play and the Apple software Store.

    Sign up for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 via the Sony Liv App:

    Open the Sonyliv app
    Click on the KBC link
    Answer the registration question that pops up.
    Fill in your details on the form that appears.
    Click on submit

    The process is complete when a message that says 'Thank you for finishing your KBC registration' appears on the screen.

    Register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 via SMS: Amitabh will announce questions at 9 pm on Sony TV.

    Sending the SMS will be charged (except for Jio subscribers)
    Complete the process in the given timeline
    Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio and Vodafone in select circles can send their registration question's answer via SMS to 509093:
    SMS format: KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender

    The randomizer will pick KBC 15 hopefuls who successfully answer the registration questions based on specific pre-defined reservation criteria. They will be contacted by phone for further evaluation.

    Following that, auditions consisting of a General Knowledge test and video submission will be held exclusively through SonyLiv. The last phase consists of interviews with those who have been shortlisted. An impartial audit company will verify the whole selection process.

     

