    Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba rides a meme wave after grand Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch!

    Alongside Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit, her co-star, Kartik Aaryan will be reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the smash movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2!

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 1:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    With the release of the eagerly awaited trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, anticipation for its release has skyrocketed. The teaser has garnered a thunderous reception from people worldwide, with several incredibly entertaining parts that have gone viral on the internet. All eyes have been captivated by these aspects, but they have also found their way into meme culture, with our very own Rooh Baba enthusiastically embracing the craze.

    Kartik Aaryan, also known as Rooh Baba, posted some incredible memes on social media that are quickly becoming viral. His caption read, "Manjus and I are Feeling Fa-booo-lous With the thunderous response #YeDiwali Bhool Bhuliayaa Vaali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3"

     

     

    This does, in fact, say volumes about the excitement that the release of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer has caused. Alongside Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan, the original Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit, her co-star, Kartik Aaryan will be reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the smash movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! This eagerly awaited release, which is being directed by Anees Bazmee and started by Bhushan Kumar, is expected to continue the heritage of Bollywood's most beloved horror-com comedy series. Prepare yourselves for an entertaining and hilarious Diwali! Keep checking back for more exciting news! On November 1, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have a big release on Diwali.

