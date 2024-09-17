Kapil Sharma gets candid: ‘Main armed forces mein hota agar comedian nahi hota’

Kapil shared the season's promo on social media on Saturday, ahead of the season's premiere on September 21. According to the promo, the show will feature several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Sharma, and Jr NTR.

Kapil Sharma and his team are back with the second season of the popular Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Before the launch of the show, Kapil and the whole cast of the show had a heartful and fun meet and greet with thousands of soldiers from the Border Safety Forces (BSF). The stars met the real-life heroes and their families and had a jolly time at the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar.

During the meet-up, Kapil was asked about his alternate career options if he was not a comedian. In his engaging and candid style, Kapil revealed, Mujhe toh definitely aap BSF, army ya phir police force mein dekhte. Aur mein jhooth nahi bol raha, meine BSF ki bharti ke liye ek baar try bhi kiya tha. Meine humesha he apne aas paas wardi waalon ko dekha hai, mere papa bhi police mein the. Mein police quarters mein raha bhi hoon in Amritsar. So definitely mein armed forces mein hota agar comedian nahi hota.”

Kapil also took to his Instagram and posted the video with a caption, “Happy to be in my hometown and meeting our BSF jawans at attari border, #amritsar #punjab.”

Sharing about the upcoming season, Kapil Sharma said, “As promised, we didn’t take too long and palak jhapakte hi hum doosre season ke saath laut aaye hai on Netflix. We are all very thankful for the love that we received for Season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show from across the globe. Our audiences have always treated us as a part of their family and we are grateful.”

He shared the season's promo on social media on Saturday, ahead of the season's premiere on September 21. According to the promo, the show will feature several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Sharma, and Jr NTR.

Latest Videos