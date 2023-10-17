Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer mints THIS amount; official box office collection report out

'Kannur Squad' hit the theatres on September 28 and turned out to be a blockbuster starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role. The film was directed by Roby Varghese Raj. The filmmakers have now disclosed the official box office collection worldwide.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty's latest release 'Kannur Squad' achieved a surprising success. Despite arriving without much hype, the film broke collection records globally. The official report of Kannur squad's total collection globally was released by the makers of the film on Monday (Oct 16). The makers of Kannur Squad, MammoottyKampany said that the film earned a total of Rs 75 crores.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, MammoottyKampany tweeted, "We are Incredibly excited to share that #KannurSquad has achieved a remarkable milestone by grossing 75 Crores worldwide, All Thanks to the profound love from audience across the globe.."

Kannur Squad, which debuted on September 28, is bringing in substantial profits. The movie is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of MammoottyKampany.

Roby made his directorial debut with "Kannur Squad," having previously served as the cinematographer on films including "Godfather," "Vellam," and "John Luther." The screenplay was co-written by Muhammad Shafi and Roby's brother and actor Rony David Raj. Furthermore, Rony also has a key role in the movie. This is Mammootty's Kompany's third movie, following "Rorschach" and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam." Wayfarer Films, owned by Dulquer Salman, handled the movie's distribution.

The real-life Kannur Squad, led by former Kannur SP Sreejith, served as inspiration for the movie. The film only concentrates on four police officers, as opposed to the nine members of the original squad, which is still in operation. The dialogue with actual police officers helped to carefully craft the script.

The film's squad members are portrayed by Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad.