    Kangana Ranaut says she is sole actress who gets paid at par with male actors in Bollywood

    Talking about the pay parity in Bollywood, yet again, Kangana Ranuat dropped a bomb by saying that majority of female A-listers work for free and do not get paid equally.

    Kangana Ranaut says she is sole actress who gets paid at par with male actors in Bollywood ADC
    First Published May 30, 2023, 8:51 PM IST

    On her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut responded to a video of Priyanka Chopra discussing pay equity in the Bollywood industry. According to Kangana, who asserted that she was the first performer to push for wage parity in the industry, many female actors still work on projects for no money. She further asserted that she was the only female actor receiving comparable pay to men performers.

    Kangana shared a video of Priyanka Chopra discussing pay inequality in Bollywood on her Instagram Stories. Even after appearing in over 60 films, Priyanka revealed in the brief footage that she "never had pay parity in Bollywood." Additionally, she disclosed that her pay was only around 10% of what the male performer would receive. Kangana added a comment to the caption explaining her viewpoint on the situation.

    In the post, Kangana said, that she is the only female actor in the film industry who gets paid equally as the male actors. "In the film industry everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else... and they have no one else to blame atleast now..." she wrote. 

    In the story she also types: “It's true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms... I was the first one to fight for pay parity and most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for... I can say with confidence most A listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people... and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid ha ha...”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the 2008 film Fashion, for which they both received National Film Awards, Kangana and Priyanka co-starred. In an interview a few months prior, Kangana responded to Priyanka's allegations by saying that the film industry was forcing her into a corner. 

