Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa's dusky beauty

Kangana Ranaut has worried about the paucity of 'dark, dusky' female performers in Indian films. While challenging industry standards, she complimented Monalisa, the viral phenomenon from Maha Kumbh 2025.

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has lamented the absence of "dark, dusky" Indian female performers in the entertainment business. She shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories, highlighting Monalisa, the young woman who has gone viral for her beauty since her presence at the Maha Kumbh 2025. Kangana voiced her unhappiness with Monalisa's photo shoot harassment and questioned the industry's lack of young performers with dusky complexion tones.

Kangana posted a photo of Monalisa on Instagram and commented on her natural beauty. She bemoaned Monalisa's pestering and queried, "Do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in the glamour world anymore? Are people appreciating young actresses as they did Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha, Deepika, or Rani Mukerji?"

She further added, "Why do all actresses appear as pale as a white woman, even those who were darker in their younger days? Is it due to excessive use of laser treatments and glutathione injections?"

Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old garland vendor from Indore, became an overnight sensation during Mahakumbh 2025 because of her remarkable appearance. As a result of the attention, men began harassing her, causing her family to send her home for her protection.

Kangana most recently appeared in and directed the film Emergency. In this biographical political thriller, she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The picture, which opened on January 17, garnered mixed to unfavourable reviews and performed poorly at the box office. 

