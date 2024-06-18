Kangana Ranaut gifts a house in Chandigarh to her newly married cousin Varun and his wife

Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who won the Mandi Lok Sabha Election in 2024 gifted a house in Chandigarh to newly-married cousin Varun.

Kangana Ranaut has spent more time with her family and relatives since becoming a Member of Parliament for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi. Following her cousin's brother Varun Ranaut's recent wedding, the actor-politician gifted him a property in Chandigarh. He expressed his profound thanks to his sister on social media.

Kangana Ranaut, a Member of Parliament for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi, has been spending time with her family. After attending her cousin Varun Ranaut's wedding, she recently presented him and his wife with a property in Chandigarh.

Varun's Instagram story read, 'Thank you Didi @kanganaranaut... Chandigarh is home now."

He also posted pictures and wrote, "New beginning with loved ones in new home @kanganaranaut The pride of the house and function increased with your arrival. Such a beautiful house. Thank you very much for your love and blessings love, Varun and Seema (sic)."

Kangana will next appear in her directorial debut, 'Emergency,' playing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.

