Jr NTR and family returns from Japan trip amid earthquakes; shares post 'My heart goes out to everyone affect'

Jr NTR and his family arrived in India late Monday night, and they were seen at the Hyderabad airport after returning from Japan, where they celebrated Christmas and New Year.

Jr NTR along with his family were on a holiday in Japan where they went to celebrate Christmas and New Year, but following a series of earthquakes that occurred and killed several people, he returned from his trip. He arrived home late Monday night and was spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport from Japan in a video that circulated on social media.

His wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their two children, Abhay and Bhargav, followed him. In Japan, the family recently celebrated Christmas and New Year. After arriving home, Jr NTR took to his X account to express his sympathies to people who had lost loved ones in Japan's earthquake.

"I returned home from Japan today, terribly shaken by the earthquakes that struck. I spent the entire week there, and my heart goes out to everyone who has been touched. Thank you for your courage, and best wishes for a speedy recovery. Japan, stay strong," he wrote.

Following a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck in the Noto Peninsula, around 300 km (190 miles) from Tokyo, Japan has issued a tsunami notice over practically its entire western coastline. Since Monday, the nation has hit 155 quakes and 20 people are dead.

Jr NTR's professional front

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen in the upcoming film 'Devara'. On Monday, the actor announced on his X account that the first look at Devara will be released on January 8, 2024. Through the film, Janhvi Kapoor will make her debut in South films as well as her first collaboration with Jr NTR.

