  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit

    Jason Momoa is the newest addition to the Fast and Furious 10 family.  “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa," the film’s handle tweeted.

     

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who was seen as the Aquaman, has joined Fast and Furious 10. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is finally making a worthy addition to the FF family. The franchise’s Twitter account confirmed the news, “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa," the film’s handle tweeted.

    With Jason’s joining, the 10th instalment of the film will see the infusion of some new muscle. While plot details are scarce, speculations are rife that Jason could play one of the roles of antagonists. F9: The Fast Saga's director, Justin Lin, will work for Fast and Furious 10. The film will feature Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and Sung Kang. It is also reported that Charlize Theron, featured in The Fate of the Furious and F9, is also set to return.

    It is said that the search for a new star began soon after Dwayne Johnson’s exit from the franchise. Dwayne was introduced in the franchise. He did 2011’s Fast Five and reprised his role in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, 2015’s Furious 7 in 2015 and The Fate of the Furious two years later. He was also seen in the series’ spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw.

    However, after Dwayne refused to appear in any future Fast and Furious movies, the studio was stressed to find someone who could fit the bill. And it looks like the search ended with Jason Mamoa.

    Jason Mamoa has made notable films like ‘Aquaman’ and  ‘Lost Kingdom’. He was also a part of Game of Thrones’ played the role of  ‘Khal Drogo’. As for his other projects, Jason finished filming the Aquaman sequel – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. 

    He has also signed Slumberland, an epic fantasy based on the early 20th century Winsor McCay comic strip, released on Netflix later this year.
     

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance (Watch)

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party RCB

    Newly married Mouni Roy dances with her girl gang at wedding after-party

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze" RCB

    Vicky Kaushal goes gaga over Sara Ali Khan, calls her "All things amaze"

    Recent Stories

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Vaze's denial in fresh bail plea - ADT

    Anil Deshmukh mentions Sachin Vaze's denial in fresh bail plea

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31-ycb

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31

    Here how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news RCB

    Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa's divorce news

    Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

    Here what Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are doing on weekends; check pictures RCB

    Here's what Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu are doing on weekends; check pictures

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon