Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who was seen as the Aquaman, has joined Fast and Furious 10. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Momoa is finally making a worthy addition to the FF family. The franchise’s Twitter account confirmed the news, “The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa," the film’s handle tweeted.

With Jason’s joining, the 10th instalment of the film will see the infusion of some new muscle. While plot details are scarce, speculations are rife that Jason could play one of the roles of antagonists. F9: The Fast Saga's director, Justin Lin, will work for Fast and Furious 10. The film will feature Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and Sung Kang. It is also reported that Charlize Theron, featured in The Fate of the Furious and F9, is also set to return.

It is said that the search for a new star began soon after Dwayne Johnson’s exit from the franchise. Dwayne was introduced in the franchise. He did 2011’s Fast Five and reprised his role in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, 2015’s Furious 7 in 2015 and The Fate of the Furious two years later. He was also seen in the series’ spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw.

However, after Dwayne refused to appear in any future Fast and Furious movies, the studio was stressed to find someone who could fit the bill. And it looks like the search ended with Jason Mamoa.

Jason Mamoa has made notable films like ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Lost Kingdom’. He was also a part of Game of Thrones’ played the role of ‘Khal Drogo’. As for his other projects, Jason finished filming the Aquaman sequel – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

He has also signed Slumberland, an epic fantasy based on the early 20th century Winsor McCay comic strip, released on Netflix later this year.

