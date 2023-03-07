Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jason Goldwin Chang To Star in SAG New Media Series “What’s Missing?”

    Jason Goldwin Chang was born in Shanghai, China, and raised in Singapore, where his career took off through leading roles in television.

    Jason Goldwin Chang, who recently played the lead role of Kit Tang in the new season of TiTouDao, an internationally acclaimed TV series streaming on Netflix and HBO Asia will soon be seen in the SAG New Media series 'What's Missing?”. 

    The new season of TiTouDao will be released early March 2023, first on MeWatch.

    Well known in the Singaporean entertainment industry, Jason became an international actor when he began performing in the USA. 

    He says, “As long as I’ve been acting, I’ve always wanted to work in the US. I’ve always looked up to the work being produced there.” 

    Currently based in NYC, Jason graduated from the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, which has produced stars such as Martin Scorsese, Alec Baldwin, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, and many more. 

    In the upcoming BLSN Production Company's SAG New Media series 'What's Missing: The Series', Jason will be playing the leading role of Tripp. Shot in the US, ‘What’s Missing’ is a fictional mini-series, filled with drama and mystery. The plot is still under wraps, but one thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see him play in this setting. 

    You can follow Jason for updates on his upcoming releases, “TiTouDao” and “What’s Missing” on his Instagram: @jasongoldwinchang. 
     

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

