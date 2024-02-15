Is Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' based on real story of K.G.F (Kolar Gold Field)?

The movie Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram is scheduled for a worldwide release in April 2024 across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is directed by PA Ranjith.

In 2024, various Pan-Indian films, notably 'Thangalaan,' are expected to enthrall Hindi viewers. The film, which stars renowned actor Chiyaan Vikram, has generated enormous attention since the publication of its first look and teaser. While it is famed for its vast scale and link with K.G.F, 'Thangalaan' dives into the true narrative of the Kolar Gold Fields, which the British found centuries ago.

The film, directed by noted filmmaker PA Ranjith, is a period-action drama set in the early nineteenth century that follows the life of mine miners in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Field. The highly anticipated film, set for an April 2024 release, marks Vikram's return to the Pan-Indian genre following the success of 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2.'

The teaser offers a glimpse into the intense and gritty world crafted by the filmmakers, highlighting Vikram's dedication and transformation in his role. Co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, the film promises a gripping narrative and captivating characterizations.

With its high production value and compelling storyline, 'Thangalaan' aims to elevate Indian cinema to a global platform. Additionally, Studio Green's upcoming release 'Kanguva,' starring Suriya, adds to the excitement, indicating a promising year ahead for Pan-Indian cinema.

Scheduled for a worldwide release in April 2024 across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, 'Thangalaan' features music by GV Prakash Kumar, further enhancing its appeal to diverse audiences.