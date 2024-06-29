Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Actress and her husband Zaheer Iqbal were spotted outside hospital

    Sonakshi Sinha has sparked pregnancy rumours and avoided paps as she and Zaheer Iqbal exit the hospital. The couple opted for a civil marriage, which took place on June 23.

    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who recently married, fueled baby speculations after visiting a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Sonakshi has been under intense scrutiny for her interfaith wedding to Zaheer. The pair chose a civil marriage, which took place on June 23. Rumours about the couple expecting their first child have spread quickly on the internet in the days following their wedding.

    In a video released by Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi and Zaheer's white Mercedes was seen leaving Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. According to the portal, the newlyweds were in the car but chose not to pose for the photographers.

    Soon after, netizens speculated whether Sonakshi was pregnant with her first kid, referencing Alia Bhatt, who revealed her pregnancy immediately after marrying Ranbir Kapoor. One user wrote, “Medical check-up, even if she’s pregnant, it’s good news.” Another one said, “Baby is coming.” “Is she pregnant?” A third user asked.

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married in the actress' Bandra home, surrounded by their relatives and close friends. The pair dated for seven years before moving their relationship further. Days after their small wedding ceremony, a Reddit user discovered an old photo of Sonakshi wearing a massive diamond band on her ring finger. The photo also shows a male posing with the actress, but he is cut out of the frame.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sonakshi initially published this photo on her Instagram account on May 8, 2022. At the time, however, many people assumed it was a promotional effort for a jewellery manufacturer. However, people are now convinced that she and Zaheer secretly engaged two years ago, and the photo was taken during their engagement because Sonakshi was wearing the same ring in her wedding images.

    Meanwhile, legendary actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha slammed people opposing his daughter Sonakshi's interfaith wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, calling it "love jihad". 

    “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur Kuch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say),” the actor-turned-politician told TOI.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
