  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments

    Bollywood actress Kajol gets brutally trolled as she exits Mumbai airport avoiding media and photographers 

    Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Yesterday, January 02, actress Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a vibrant yellow shawl along with beige coloured pants. She tied a high ponytail and finished her look with white sports shoes. 

    Kajol wore a white coloured mask with multiple colours on it. She did not halt to pose and kept walking towards her car parked at the airport, parking as the paps clicked her. Her pictures and videos went viral on social media. She was seen fast-walking from the airport exit to the parking area, to which netizens called her 'Rajdhani Express' and a few got disappointed with her. Some brutally trolled Kajol for the same. 

    We can hear that Kajol asked the photographers not to come closer to her while taking pictures in the video. Fan didn't like her rude attitude. Many netizens claimed that maybe Kajol wanted to hurry to the toilet; that's why she was strolling so fast.

    Also Read: Kajol gets trolled; netizens call her thigh-high slit gown 'Halloween costume', 'fashion disaster' and more

    While one netizen commented, "Pressure hoga tez", another said, "Washroom jana hoga." Many users on social media labelled Kajol as 'arrogant'. Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram, which netizens commented on. 

    On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's family drama Tribhanga. She will be soon seen in the biopic 'Sasi Lalitha'. Besides that, she has some other projects like the Kollywood film 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3', Rajkumar Hirani's comedy with Shah Rukh Khan and Revathi's film 'The Last Hurrah'.

    Also Read: Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn 'TOP-SECRET'; here's are some unknown facts about Tanhaji star

    Talking about Revathi's film 'The Last Hurrah', Kajol has said while announcing the film on social media, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?-ayh

    WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed SCJ

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

    BTS Jin shocked to know his pajamas sold; know from where to buy BTS' stuff in India RCB

    BTS Jin shocked to know his pajamas sold; know from where to buy BTS' stuff in India

    Spider Man No Way Home Tom Holland movie crosses Rs 200 cr becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO after Marvel Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War drb

    Spider Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland’s movie crosses Rs 200 cr; becomes 3rd highest grosser at Indian BO

    After Nakuul Mehta did his 11- month- old- son Sufi get Coronavirus? SCJ

    After Nakuul Mehta, did his 11-month-old son Sufi get COVID 19?

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, doesn't even know how to sit in a temple-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, ‘doesn't even know how to sit in a temple’

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?-ayh

    WWE: Will fans finally get the much-awaited feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar?

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed SCJ

    AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged, read to know about her fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

    football la liga Barca are back barcelona president Joan Laporta makes big claim amidst rising speculation over Erling Haaland signing

    'Barca are back': Joan Laporta makes big claim amidst rising speculation over Erling Haaland's signing

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted RCB

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu a 'badass b****'? Here's what she posted

    Recent Videos

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon