Is Kajol 'arrogant'? Here's how netizens trolled actress; read comments

Yesterday, January 02, actress Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a vibrant yellow shawl along with beige coloured pants. She tied a high ponytail and finished her look with white sports shoes.

Kajol wore a white coloured mask with multiple colours on it. She did not halt to pose and kept walking towards her car parked at the airport, parking as the paps clicked her. Her pictures and videos went viral on social media. She was seen fast-walking from the airport exit to the parking area, to which netizens called her 'Rajdhani Express' and a few got disappointed with her. Some brutally trolled Kajol for the same.

We can hear that Kajol asked the photographers not to come closer to her while taking pictures in the video. Fan didn't like her rude attitude. Many netizens claimed that maybe Kajol wanted to hurry to the toilet; that's why she was strolling so fast.

While one netizen commented, "Pressure hoga tez", another said, "Washroom jana hoga." Many users on social media labelled Kajol as 'arrogant'. Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram, which netizens commented on.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's family drama Tribhanga. She will be soon seen in the biopic 'Sasi Lalitha'. Besides that, she has some other projects like the Kollywood film 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3', Rajkumar Hirani's comedy with Shah Rukh Khan and Revathi's film 'The Last Hurrah'.

Talking about Revathi's film 'The Last Hurrah', Kajol has said while announcing the film on social media, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”

