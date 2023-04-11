Is all okay in Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Did she rolled her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan in public? (VIDEO)

In public, Aishwarya Rai rolls her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan and snaps at Navya Nanda and his close friend Sikandar Kher; 'awkward' video goes viral

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolling her eyes at husband, Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has surfaced on the internet. The video has been widely posted on Reddit and has attracted much attention.

Abhishek is heard telling Aishwarya something in the video, which appears to be recorded during one of Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers' Kabaddi matches. Still, the actress looks to "eye-roll."

After this, Navya seems to converse with Aishwarya, but the actress snaps at her. The video also features actress Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya, and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek's close buddy and actor Sikandar Kher also appear in the video.

In the comment section, netizens pointed out how Sikandar looked “so awkward" in the video. One user wrote, “Awkward moment for Sikandar and Pooja. Navya also rolled her eyes." Another one wrote, “I completely saw that Navya was like ‘chill. Bruh.'" A third user said, “Navya rolled her eyes. Aish looked miffed."

Previously, Aishwarya had her fans in a frenzy as she attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala in Mumbai, which also included Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The fact that they were both under the same roof was enough to get their followers thrilled. A shot from the occasion that captured Aishwarya and Salman (nearly) in the same frame also went viral.

Aishwarya was also present at the NMACC's opening function. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more celebrities attended the event on Friday night.