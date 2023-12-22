Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India's official entry Malayalam movie '2018' knocked out of Oscar race; Jude Anthany reacts

    The Malayalam film "2018: Everyone is a Hero" selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category did not make it to the final shortlist. The director of the movie Jude Anthany reacted by posting on his social media.

    India's official entry Malayalam movie '2018' knocked out of Oscar race; Jude Anthany reacts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    The Malayalam film "2018 - Everyone is a Hero"  was selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. However, the film did not make it to the final shortlist. The film, directed by Jude Antony Joseph and featuring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, and others, generated significant anticipation for the Oscars. Notably, '2018' is the first Malayalam film to enter the 200 crore club, marking a notable achievement in the industry. 

    Out of the 22 shortlisted films, including "The Kerala Story," "Vaalvi," "Gadar 2," and others, "2018" was chosen to represent India at the Oscars. The Oscar selection committee, formed annually by the Film Federation of India, aims to select a film that best represents India's cinematic achievements and diverse language industries.

    Meanwhile, the director of '2018 movie' shares an emotional note in his social media stating" The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film “2018- Everyone Is A Hero” did not secure a spot among the final 15 films..."

     

    The shortlists for the Oscars are primarily determined by members within their respective categories, with variations such as committees or minimum viewing requirements across branches. Final nominations for all categories will be revealed on January 23. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are scheduled for March 10, airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Notably, the show will commence an hour earlier than usual, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

    "2018" depicts the devastating 2018 floods in Kerala. The film achieved significant success by capturing real experiences from Kerala using advanced technology. It excelled artistically and commercially, breaking box office records and claiming the top position in Malayalam cinema. Its success extended beyond Malayalam, gaining acclaim in other languages. The Telugu version reportedly earned over Rs 10 crore, and the film was dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Currently available on Sony Live, '2018' resonates with audiences through its storytelling and technological prowess.

    The film, spanning 150 minutes, weaves together the experiences of various characters affected by incessant rains, environmental policies, and nature's fury.  The movie features Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal, Tanvi Ram, Narain, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth Sreenivasan among others in the lead roles

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual harassment of former assistant Asta Jonasson; Read on

    Actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual harassment of former assistant Asta Jonasson; Read on

    Salaar REVIEW: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj's action drama worth the hype? Read what fans have to say RBA

    Salaar REVIEW: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj's action drama worth the hype? Read what fans have to say

    Dunki Comedian Vishnu Kaushal pens heartfelt note; shares experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan ATG

    Dunki: Comedian Vishnu Kaushal pens heartfelt note; shares experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan

    Dunki Sunil Grover shares heartfelt message as brother Anil Grover debuts in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer SHG

    'Dunki': Sunil Grover shares heartfelt message as brother Anil Grover debuts in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

    The Regime' trailer: Kate Winslet takes charge as formidable chancellor in satirical- political drama SHG

    'The Regime' trailer: Kate Winslet takes charge as formidable chancellor in satirical- political drama

    Recent Stories

    Benjamin Netanyahu gives ultimatum to Hamas to either die or surrender gcw

    Benjamin Netanyahu gives ultimatum to Hamas to 'either die or surrender'

    Actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual harassment of former assistant Asta Jonasson; Read on

    Actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual harassment of former assistant Asta Jonasson; Read on

    Salaar REVIEW: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj's action drama worth the hype? Read what fans have to say RBA

    Salaar REVIEW: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj's action drama worth the hype? Read what fans have to say

    5 Army personnel killed 2 injured in an encounter J&K Poonch gcw

    5 Army personnel killed, 2 injured in J&K's Poonch

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon