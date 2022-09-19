House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon?

The fifth episode of House of the Dragon takes us through the deadly royal wedding in Westeros. Review the episode's social media comments below.

King Viscerys flies to Driftwood to speak with Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys to ensure that the match proceeds without incident because Velaryon is one of the most powerful houses in Westeros. King Viscerys travels to Driftwood to establish the important alliance between the two houses, and despite arriving there with his health in disorder from seasickness, he does so effectively.

In another scene, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) are shown spending some private time together and discussing their marriage. They concur that it is a duty, but they choose to establish their guidelines for love concerns.

For all of the characters in the programme, the fifth episode marks a significant turning point. Several significant changes in the dynamics of the main characters are anticipated in the upcoming episode, from King Viscerys' survival to Ser Criston Cole's destiny and Alicent's recently acquired viewpoint on things. While Rhaenyra and Daemon's incestuous connection was hinted at in the previous episode, the fifth episode also shows the pair getting trapped in a situation where they irritate one another. It will be intriguing to watch how it develops after Rhaenyra's wedding.

At this point in its first season, House of the Dragon has succeeded in bringing us back to Westeros following Game of Thrones' adventurous adventure. Even though the fifth episode's first half starts out slowly, it's a buildup to an unexpectedly tragic climax.

The fact that House of the Dragon's creators mostly stay true to the original Game of Thrones roots while still surprising viewers is undoubtedly what makes the programme so far entertaining.

Check out social media reactions

