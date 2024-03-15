Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan'

    Hina Khan posted on Instagram that she suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GRED) and shared how the problem worsened during Ramadan.

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

    Actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share that she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness. Through Instagram, she informed about the condition and mentioned that her ailment increases and aggravates throughout the month of Ramadan. She sought guidance from her followers, asking for recommendations on how to manage the disease.

    Hina Khan's post

    On March 15, she uploaded a photo of herself clutching a date, disclosing that she suffers from severe GERD. Urging her supporters for recommendations, she sought home cures to treat the problem, which had deteriorated during Ramadan.

    Also read: Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why

    What is Gastroesophageal reflux disease?

    Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic disorder defined by the reflux of stomach acid and other stomach contents into the esophagus, which causes symptoms such as heartburn, chest pain, and discomfort. It happens when the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), a ring of muscle that ordinarily keeps stomach contents from draining back into the esophagus, weakens or relaxes abnormally.

    Common symptoms of GERD include:

    Heartburn: A burning sensation in the chest or throat, often occurring after meals or when lying down.

    Regurgitation: The sensation of acid or food coming back up into the throat or mouth.

    Dysphagia: Difficulty swallowing or a sensation of food getting stuck in the throat.

    Chronic Cough: A persistent cough, often worse at night, due to irritation of the throat by stomach acid.

    Hoarseness or Sore Throat: Irritation of the vocal cords caused by acid reflux.

    Laryngitis: Inflammation of the voice box (larynx) due to exposure to stomach acid.

    Chest Pain: Chest discomfort that may mimic heart-related chest pain (although it's not related to the heart).

    GERD can lead to complications if left untreated, such as esophagitis (inflammation of the esophagus).

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check rkn

    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know NIR

    Dhanush starrer Kubera's story disclosed? Here's what we know

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao' RBA

    Adil Khan Durrani calls Rakhi Sawant 'coronavirus', after the actress says, 'Somi (wife) ko bachao'

    Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why NIR

    Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand terms Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish as 'creepy', here's why

    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to hospital after complaining shortness of breath, undergoes angioplasty

    Recent Stories

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case; check details AJR

    BREAKING: BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case

    Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door avv

    Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct? AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates: What are the implications of Model Code of Conduct?

    Keanu Reeves charged Rs 450 crore for speaking only 638 words RKK

    Keanu Reeves charged Rs 450 crore for speaking only 638 words

    cricket Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but not selected for England Tests: Report osf

    Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but not selected for England Tests: Report

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon