Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

    Bottle gourd, also known as calabash or Lauki, is a popular vegetable that offers several health benefits. Here are seven potential health benefits associated with bottle gourd.

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

    A good source of zinc and vitamin C, bottle gourd may have various skin-friendly properties. For total skin health, vitamin C is necessary. It might shield the skin from UV radiation's harmful effects. Additionally, it might aid in avoiding ageing skin symptoms including skin sagging. Following are the seven benefits of consuming bottle gourd:

    Hydration: Bottle gourd has a high water content, which makes it a hydrating vegetable. Consuming foods with high water content can help maintain proper hydration levels in the body.

    Weight management: Bottle gourd is low in calories and high in fiber, which can aid in weight management. It can provide a feeling of fullness, reducing the urge to overeat and supporting weight loss or maintenance goals.

    ALSO READ: Discover versatility of Banana Plant: 7 practical uses beyond the fruit

    Digestive health: The high fiber content in bottle gourd can promote healthy digestion. It may help prevent constipation, promote regular bowel movements, and support a healthy digestive system.

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Nutrient-rich: Bottle gourd is a good source of essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B complex, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients are important for various bodily functions, including maintaining healthy bones, supporting the immune system, and regulating blood pressure.

    Detoxification: Bottle gourd has diuretic properties and can help flush out toxins from the body. It may aid in detoxification by promoting urine production and facilitating the elimination of waste products.

    Heart health: The fiber, potassium, and vitamin C content in bottle gourd are beneficial for heart health. Fiber can help lower cholesterol levels, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Skin and hair health: Bottle gourd contains antioxidants and water, which can contribute to healthy skin and hair. Antioxidants help protect the skin against damage caused by free radicals, while hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and promoting healthy hair.

    It's important to note that individual results may vary, and the health benefits of bottle gourd should be considered as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, if you have any specific health concerns or conditions, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

    ALSO READ: 5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details vma

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details

    Mission Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites RBA

    Mission: Impossible 7 LEAKED: Tom Cruise's action film OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Kangana Ranaut gives savage reaction to Sonam Kapoor mocking her English at Koffee With Karan vma

    Kangana Ranaut gives savage reaction to Sonam Kapoor mocking her English at Koffee With Karan

    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics? RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?

    Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday officially dating? Rumoured couple attends Spain concert vma

    Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday officially dating? Rumoured couple attends Spain concert

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details vma

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details

    Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, and Inspiring change for Education and Gender Equality ATG EAI

    Malala Day 2023: History, Significance, and Inspiring change for Education and Gender Equality

    Forgery case: Kerala Police obtain copy of forged certificate submitted by K Vidya from Kochi cafe anr

    Forgery case: Kerala Police obtain copy of forged certificate submitted by K Vidya from Kochi cafe

    National Simplicity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and ways to celebrate ADC

    National Simplicity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and ways to celebrate

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon