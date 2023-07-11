Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

Bottle gourd, also known as calabash or Lauki, is a popular vegetable that offers several health benefits. Here are seven potential health benefits associated with bottle gourd.

A good source of zinc and vitamin C, bottle gourd may have various skin-friendly properties. For total skin health, vitamin C is necessary. It might shield the skin from UV radiation's harmful effects. Additionally, it might aid in avoiding ageing skin symptoms including skin sagging. Following are the seven benefits of consuming bottle gourd:

Hydration: Bottle gourd has a high water content, which makes it a hydrating vegetable. Consuming foods with high water content can help maintain proper hydration levels in the body.

Weight management: Bottle gourd is low in calories and high in fiber, which can aid in weight management. It can provide a feeling of fullness, reducing the urge to overeat and supporting weight loss or maintenance goals.

ALSO READ: Discover versatility of Banana Plant: 7 practical uses beyond the fruit

Digestive health: The high fiber content in bottle gourd can promote healthy digestion. It may help prevent constipation, promote regular bowel movements, and support a healthy digestive system.

Nutrient-rich: Bottle gourd is a good source of essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B complex, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients are important for various bodily functions, including maintaining healthy bones, supporting the immune system, and regulating blood pressure.

Detoxification: Bottle gourd has diuretic properties and can help flush out toxins from the body. It may aid in detoxification by promoting urine production and facilitating the elimination of waste products.

Heart health: The fiber, potassium, and vitamin C content in bottle gourd are beneficial for heart health. Fiber can help lower cholesterol levels, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Skin and hair health: Bottle gourd contains antioxidants and water, which can contribute to healthy skin and hair. Antioxidants help protect the skin against damage caused by free radicals, while hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and promoting healthy hair.

It's important to note that individual results may vary, and the health benefits of bottle gourd should be considered as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, if you have any specific health concerns or conditions, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

ALSO READ: 5 Health benefits of eating Plums in Rainy season