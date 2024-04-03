Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hariharan turns 69: 6 best songs of the playback singer

    On April 06, 2024, Hariharan, the renowned Indian playback and ghazal singer will turn a year older. He has mesmerized audiences with his soulful voice and diverse repertoire. Here are six of his best songs.

    Hariharan turns 69: 6 best songs of the ghazal singer
    Tu Hi Re

    This iconic song from the movie "Bombay" (1995), composed by A.R. Rahman, showcases Hariharan's emotional rendition and has become a timeless classic loved by millions.

    Roja Janeman

    Another masterpiece composed by A.R. Rahman for the film "Roja" (1992), this song features Hariharan's melodious voice and captures the essence of love and longing.

    Nahin Saamne

    From the movie "Taal" (1999), this hauntingly beautiful song composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Hariharan expresses deep emotions and resonates with listeners.

    Jiya Jale

    Yet another collaboration with A.R. Rahman for the film "Dil Se.." (1998), this romantic track features Hariharan's enchanting vocals and is known for its soul-stirring melody.

    Ay Hairathe

    Composed by A.R. Rahman for the movie "Guru" (2007), this song showcases Hariharan's versatility and mastery of classical music, making it a standout track in the film's soundtrack.

    Halka Halka Suroor

    This ghazal, originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and recreated by Hariharan, captivates listeners with its mesmerizing melody and Hariharan's soulful rendition.

    These songs represent just a glimpse of Hariharan's immense talent and contribution to the Indian music industry, earning him a special place in the hearts of music lovers across the globe.

