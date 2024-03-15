Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    HanuMan Movie: Teja Sajja starrer all set for OTT release; Check

    The superhero film "HanuMan " is all set for its OTT debut.  Known for its captivating storytelling and impressive visual effects, the movie has garnered anticipation among viewers.

    The superhero film "HanuMan " has achieved remarkable success in India, grossing Rs 200 crore against its estimated Rs 40 crore budget. The movie is all set for its OTT debut soon. The movie was released in theaters on January 12. The mythology fiction film "HanuMan" is set to debut on the OTT platform on March 16 on Jio Cinema. Known for its captivating storytelling and impressive visual effects, the movie has garnered anticipation among viewers.

    Director Prashanth Varma's refusal to label 'HanuMan' as mere mythology and instead term it as Bharat's 'itihasa' (history) adds depth to the film's narrative. Furthermore, the film goes beyond entertainment by contributing Rs 5 from every ticket sale to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This unique philanthropic approach fosters a connection between cinematic experiences and societal initiatives, allowing audiences to be a part of a larger cultural movement.

    The impact of 'HanuMan' is not confined to its storyline but has spread across regions. With a total of 150 shows scheduled throughout the day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film's success underscores the universal appeal of mythological narratives among Indian audiences.

    The film's narrative centers around the imaginary village of Anjanadri. The protagonist of the film Hanumanthu is endowed with Lord Hanuman's power, which he utilises to protest his people. Telugu actor Teja Sajja excels in the character of Hanumanthu. The film was directed by Prasanth Varma and stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Samuthirakani.


     

